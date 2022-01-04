New! Droomverlore Teasers for January 2022: Coming up on e.tv and eExtra

This new series will be gracing your television screen from January 10, Monday on e.tv. The Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish show will be replacing the exciting Deur Dik en Dun show that recently came to an end. Find out how the drama unfolds in the January episodes from the following days of Droomverlore Teasers.

Droomverlore will be airing on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 17h30 and on eExtra on Sundays from 15h20.



Droomverlore is an Afrikaan word that means Daydreamer. The show will also be airing on eExtra on Sundays from 15h20. What is the storyline of Droomverlore? The eTV series revolves around a beautiful young girl named Sanem, who dreams of becoming a famous writer. However, she finds herself making difficult decisions in a quest to live her dream.

Droomverlore teasers for January 2022

Droomverlore on e.TV has an exciting episode line-up this January. Salem is granted to choose between embracing an arranged marriage and getting a decent job. She falls in love with Can, who hails from a wealthy family, but their love seems strained from the word go! Will their love stand the test of time? Here are all the teasers to keep you updated on what is coming up.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 1

Sanem has just completed her graduate degree and is full of hopes. She dreams of being named a successful writer one day and residing in Galapagos. Her sister introduces her to an advertising agency where she kicks starts as an intern.

The advertising agency is headed by Aziz, who leaves the company in the hands of one of his sons, Can. So he does that, although he is aware of his other son's Emre's conflict of interest. On the other hand, Can is not quick to embrace the new role as he fears it will hinder his talent and passion for photography.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 2

After Aziz takes off for his trip and Can is now in charge, he has an unexpected ordeal with Sanem, which leaves them in a dilemma.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 3

Once their father leaves for his extended vacation, Can assumes his role as the company's head, which is unbelievable for Emre. Can takes an oath to find out who the corporate spy is.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 4

As a result of Emre's hold on Sanem, she finds herself sinking into trouble each new day. But, first, an argument between Mekvibe and Aysun arises, which causes Mekvibe to turn her back on the family.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 5

Mekvibe's loud silence is causing a stir in the family. Leyla tells off the shop's worrying financial situation to Nilhat. Emre's struggle for the company with Can continues. Can does his best to woo Sanem, but her engagement ring on the finger acts as a stumbling block.





17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 6

Sanem does her best to ensure that everyone remembers her name. Deren is not ready to give up pursuing Can.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 7

Can prepares a braai at their home for the workers. At the party, Sanem finds herself in the pool after a conversation with Emre. As she dries her clothes in Can's bedroom, Can finds her semi-naked. Emre does not tire of threatening Sanem to assist him sabotage Can.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 8

Sanem does all she can within her power to keep the lovely Azru away from Can. However, in the process of doing so, an attraction sprouts between Can and Sanem. Muzaffer's fear of needles directs him to havoc and joy at the same time.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 9

Sanem's efforts to avoid Can from meeting with Azru turn futile as the two finally have a one on one conversation. Can persuade her to post a humiliating picture, which Aylin takes advantage of and blackmails her. Sanem's last struggles to disrupt the talks lead to triggering a fire alarm. Leyla's state of mind worsens.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 10

Sanem hatches a plan to thwart Azru from getting her claws into Can. Mekvibe comes up with a trick to aid her miserable husband. Muzaffer does his best to save Nihat's shop.

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 11

Muzaffer and Ayhan come up with a plan to ask their mum, Aysun, for a portion of his dad's inheritance to assist Nihat to get back his grocery shop.





Emre engages Sanem in a bid to tamper with the company's audit for a new contract. Metin smells a rat between Sanem and Can, and a ''mouse'' is released into the office, leading to a scuffle.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 12

Sanem's family is still taken aback by the loss of their shop, and she and her sister conclude on avenging. However, Ayhan and Muzaffer realize that the future might be bright for him. Metin persuades Sanem to go for a photoshoot with a superb photographer.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13

Can capture pictures of Sanem to use for his campaign. Fabbri holds a part to announce the face of his company. However, his decision is overturned once he meets Sanem.

Can displays jealousy after he grabs Sanem and takes her to his weekend chalet deep in the woods.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 14

Soon after Can visits Ihsan, the shop is again in Mevkibe and Nihat's possession. Confusion arises after Cengiz rumours that Sanem and Can are engaged, and Fabbri decides to rejoice with the lovely couple.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 15

During the motivation camp, all the great names are present. Leyla and Osman have to sell their engagement to everyone present, while Can and Samen need to convince everyone present that they are a couple.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 16

During the motivational camp, chemistry is felt between Cem and Sanem. She feels urged to declare her love for him, but her plan is thwarted after receiving devastating news about Can and a visit from Muzaffer.

What happens to the Droomverlore cast?

Everyone is up to something in Droomverlore January episodes as past actions come back to haunt some of the characters. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the series' cast members.

Sanem

Sanem has just completed her graduate degree and is full of hopes. She dreams of one day being named a successful writer and living in Galapagos. However, she falls in love with her boss's son, Can. Will their love stand the test of time amidst the company's politics?

Can

Can cannot help himself but fall in love with Sanem. He does his best to woo Sanem, but her engagement ring on the finger acts as a stumbling block.

Emre

Emre enters into a feud with his brother over taking over their dad's company. So he hatches a plan that involves threatening Sanem to sabotage Can.

Droomverlore television series promises to make your evening more entertaining throughout January, as seen from the above Droomverlore teasers. The telenovela airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 17h30 and on eExtra on Sundays from 15h20.

