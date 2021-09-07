It's Complicated Teasers for September 2021: The finale is here!

It's complicated is quite a complex show. The show is about affairs between related family members and the lust between people who should only see each other as kin. Are the rumours swirling around the community about a brother-in-law and his sister-in-law accurate? These exciting It's Complicated teasers for September give more gist about the unpredictable show.

It's complicated storyline follows the life of Jassi. She is a beautiful stunning woman who gets married in a family that absolutely adores her. Things, however, get out of hand when her husband goes abroad to work, leaving her with her mother-in-law and brother-in-law. Her relationship with her brother-in-law is suspicious, and rumours start swirling about an affair. Will this threaten her marriage? Will her husband leave her? Get a glimpse at these teasers.

Disclaimer: It's Complicated will not air on 4th September and will move to only air one episode a week. The new reality show Dance Africa Dance will be in its time slot, and it premieres on 18th September at 19h00. The show will air on Saturdays at 18h00 and 19h00 and Sundays at 18h00.

It's Complicated Teasers for September 2021

The teasers for September are fascinating! First, somebody announces a pregnancy, making everybody happy and ecstatic, but the pregnancy is swept under the rug by some more revealing news. So, how will this season of It's Complicated end? Check out the teasers below to know.

Sunday, 5th September 2021 - Episode 43

Nerandin gets on the bad books of Jassi once more when he informs her that his work has decided to transfer him. What does this news mean for Jassi?

Sunday, 12th September 2021 - Episode 44 (Series finale!)

Chani learns that she is going to have a baby. Despite being excited about the news, Jassi ruins the moment with her big news. Will Chani forgive Jassi for taking away her shine?

Jassi

In the teasers above, she is angry when Nerandin tells her that he will have to transfer from work. Will this push her away from him or serve to bring them closer?

Chani

She is extremely disappointed when Jassi's news takes over her very important discovery. Will she hold it against Jassi, or just get over it?

You can watch It's Complicated full episodes on Zee World on Sundays from 20h00 until the end of the show. So what do you think is Jassi's big news? Engage us in the comments below.

