Is Lindsey Graham gay? Age, relationship, profiles, career, net worth 2022

Is Lindsey Graham gay? He is a famous American lawyer and politician. Since 2003, he has served as the United States senator for South Carolina. The senator has also worked with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in the United States Air Force as a defence attorney. Besides, he served as a chair of the Senate Committee on the judiciary from 2019 to 2021. You may want to know more about his sexual orientation and love life.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) holds a news conference to voice his opposition to adding justices to the U.S. Supreme in April 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Where does Lindsey Graham live? His current residence is in Seneca, South Carolina, and he is a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Check out his biography to learn more about him.

Lindsey Graham's profile summary

Full name: Lindsey Olin Graham

Lindsey Olin Graham Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 9, 1955

July 9, 1955 Age: 66 years (as of 2022)

66 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Central, South Carolina

Central, South Carolina Current residence: Seneca, South Carolina

Seneca, South Carolina Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres : 171

: 171 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Single

Single Father: Millie

Millie Mother: Florence

Florence Sister: Darline Nordone

Darline Nordone Education: The University of South Carolina, University of South Carolina School of Law

The University of South Carolina, University of South Carolina School of Law Profession: Lawyer, politician

Lawyer, politician Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @lindseygrahamsc

@lindseygrahamsc Facebook: Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham’s biography

US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during the Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on the 2022 budget for the Defense Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Source: Getty Images

He was born in Central, South Carolina, the USA as Lindsey Olin Graham. Lindsey Graham' parents are Millie and Florence James Graham. His parents were business-oriented individuals; they owned Sanitary Café, which had a restaurant, bar, pool hall and liquor store. He grew alongside his younger sister named Darline Graham Nordone.

Sadly, his parents are both deceased. His mother succumbed to Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 52 years, and his father died from a heart attack at the age of 69. After his parents' sudden demise, the senator helped raise her little sister who was 13 years old by then.

He went to Daniel High School, Central South Carolina and graduated in 1973. Later, he attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia where he attained a B.A degree in Psychology in 1977. He also graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law with a doctorate degree in law in 1981.

How old is Lindsey Graham?

The politician was born on July 9, 1955. Therefore, as of 2022, Lindsey Graham’s age is 66 years, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Lindsey Graham’s nationality?

He is an American national. Also, what is Lindsey Graham's ethnicity? He is from a mixed ethnic background, Scotish and Irish descent.

Lindsey Graham's career

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-WV) talks to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as they leave a vote at the U.S. Capitol on October 05, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Soon after his graduation, he was recruited into the military. He served between 1982 and 1988. Later, he ventured into politics. Since then, he has served in numerous government political seats and jobs in the United States of America. Below is a list of jobs and seats he has held:

United States Air Force (1982-1988)

South Carolina Air National Guard (1989-1995)

United States Air Force Reserves (1995-present)

Lawyer in private practice (1988-1992)

The city attorney for Central, S.C. (1990-1994)

Member of the South Carolina state House of Representatives (1992-1994)

United States House of Representatives (1995-2003)

In addition, he has been serving as the United States senator for South Carolina from 2003 until today. He is a senior ranking member of the Senate Committee on Budget Appropriations, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Environment and Public Works.

What is Lindsey Graham's approval rating?

He is the 22nd most famous Republican and 62nd popular politician in the United States. Graham became the first politician in the United States to amass more than one million votes in the 2008 general elections.

In June 2015, Graham announced that he was entering the U.S. Presidential election race of 2016. However, he garnered little support; the low poll numbers led to his elimination from the Republican primaries.

The famous politician has also won numerous awards, including:

Meritorious Service Medal awarded for outstanding service while stationed in Europe

Bronze Star awarded for service as senior legal adviser to the Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan (2014)

Air Force Commendation Medal awarded for revealing issues of mishandling drug testing samples (1984)

What is Lindsey Graham’s net worth?

Sen. Graham (R-SC) speaks at a press conference on December 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

The politician has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is his work as a politician.

Sexual orientation and relationships

What is Lindsey Graham's sexual orientation? He is straight. Graham is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. Therefore, he does not have a wife or children.

Is Lindsey Graham gay?

No, the politician confirmed in an interview that he once fell in love with a flight attendant lady named Silvia, but the relationship did not push through. Since then, the senator has been single.

In 1996, Graham opposed a constitutional amendment supporting marriage between same-sex

How tall is Lindsey Graham?

Lindsey Graham’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm), and he weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kgs). The American politician has blue eyes and brown hair.

Social media presence

The politician is active on Facebook; he mostly posts matters concerning politics. Lindsey Graham's Facebook boasts over 361k followers. At the time of writing, his Instagram account has over 164k followers.

Lindsey Graham is a famous American politician. Previously, he served in the military for 33 years and retired in 2015 as a Colonel. Furthermore, he is a member of the Republican Party and has held various positions in the government, such as chair of the Senate Committee on the judiciary from 2019 to 2021.

