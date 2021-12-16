Quando Rondo's net worth, age, real name, songs, quotes, height, profiles

What is Quando Rondo's net worth? Quando, popularly known as Ty-Quando, is a fast-rising American rapper, singer, and songwriter. His popular tracks include I Remember, Couldn't Beat the Odds, End of Story, and Dope Boy Dreams. Keep reading to know more about his personal life, net worth, musical journey, and more!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Quando Rondo arrives at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams /FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The music industry has proven to be among the most lucrative fields in developed countries such as the USA. Many young talented lads such as Quando Rondo have created a niche for themselves in the industry thanks to their incredible talents. Would you love to know the story behind his fame, crime history, and early success?

Quando Rondo's profile summary

Birth name: Tyquian Terrel Bowman

Tyquian Terrel Bowman Nicknames: Q-Pac

Q-Pac Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd March 1999

23rd March 1999 Age: years old (as of 2021)

years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA

Savannah, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Kiyaah

Kiyaah Ex-girlfriend: Jai Doll

Jai Doll Children: Italy Naomi

Italy Naomi Profession: Rapper, singer, and songwriter

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Label: Never Broke Again (Atlantic Records)

Never Broke Again (Atlantic Records) Net worth: $700k

$700k Quando Rondo's Instagram: @quando_rondo

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Quando Rondo's bio

Rondo's real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. Photo: @quando_rondo

Source: Instagram

The rapper was born in Savannah, Georgia, USA. Unfortunately, he had a challenging childhood. His mother was a drug addict. On the other hand, his father consistently found himself on the wrong side of the law. Consequently, it affected their son’s upbringing.

Eventually, Rondo ended in juvenile prison at a tender age – he was in grade six when he was arrested and charged for burglary. As a result, he spent the better part of his childhood in juvenile prison.

The rapper does not have any known siblings. However, in 2020, there were speculations that Quando Rondo's brother was charged with the murder of rapper King Von. The name of the said lad has been established to be Timothy Leeks.

Growing up, he was a big fan of hip hop and basketball. Some of his idols include Chief Keef, and Fatboy Slim Collective Soul. Also, Rajon Rondo is his favourite basketball player.

What is Quando Rondo's real name?

He was born Tyquian Terrel Bowman. However, his fans are used to calling him by his stage name. His other nicknames are Q-Pac and Ty-Quando.

How old is Quando Rondo?

Quando Rondo's age is 22 years as of 2021. He was born on 23rd March 1999, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career progress

The rapper entered the music industry in 2017. One year later, he made his grand debut when he released his first single, I Remember – he featured Lil Baby in the song. The track became an instant success. It topped various music charts in the US and recorded impressive streams on different music streaming platforms.

In the same year, he released two other songs and a mixtape titled Life B4 Fame. Some of the artists featured in the project include Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and OMB Peezy. His success was impressive, and for this reason, he was signed by Never Broke Again, a label owned by Atlantic Records.

Interestingly, he released his second mixtape in 2018. He named it Life After Fame – the mixtape features great artists such as Boosie Badazz and Rich Homie Quan.

Quando Rondo's songs

Rondo professionally ventured into the music scene in 2017. Photo: @quando_rondo

Source: Instagram

Since 2017, he has released several songs. Some are individual projects, while others are collaborations. Below is a list of some of the popular ones:

Scarred From Love

ABG

Imperfect Flower

Okay

Letter to My Daughter

In My Section

Dope Boy Dreams

I Thought

Stand On It

End Of Story

Depression

I Remember

Red Eye

Couldn’t Bear The Odds

Marvelous

Kiccin Shit

Just Keep Going

Soul Reaper

I Am Who They Say I Am

Bad Vibe

Real Steppa

Angel Wings

Collect Calls

Outta Here Safe

Nothing Else Matters

Double C’s

Unreleased

Gun Powder

Who Can I Trust

Blue Man

Permanent Scar

3 Options

Now or Never

Time Spent

Sticc to the Code

What is Quando Rondo's net worth?

No verified sources are stating his actual net worth. Even so, according to Exactnetworth, the rapper allegedly has a net worth of $700k. He has primarily earned this money selling his records, streaming, and performing at events.

Quando Rondo's girlfriend and child

Rapper Q-Pac holding his two-year-old daughter Italy Naomi. Photo: @italynaomi

Source: Instagram

The rapper is reportedly in a relationship with a young lady called Kiyaah. She is still in high school. Before meeting Kiyaah, he was dating Jai Doll.

Jai is the mother of Quando Rondo's daughter. His daughter’s name is Italy Naomi, and she recently turned 2 years old.

What is Quando Rondo's height?

He stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Also, he weighs around 154 pounds, which is an equivalent of 70 kilograms.

Did Quando Rondo get shot?

No. However, the shots were aimed at the rapper and his crew - they were hanging out with them at a parking lot off the highway in Blackshear, Georgia. According to TMZ, one person from Quando’s crew was shot and wounded.

In November 2020, King Von was shot dead outside a nightclub in Atlanta. Rondo's crew allegedly committed the murder incident. In addition, Quando Rondo and King Von had beef that lasted for months.

Is Quando Rondo alive?

Yes. Some sources speculated that he passed on, but he has not. He is active on social media, and he recently released a new song titled Shine.

Quando Rondo's quotes

Quando Rando and FeeDawg attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of his famous quotes on the internet:

People really don’t have nothing going on for themselves when they talk about people they don’t know all day.

I make music better with a broken heart.

You move different when you are tired of getting your feelings hurt.

If losing me doesn’t bother you, then you was never real to begin with.

I was taught that loyalty was priceless, so true love shouldn’t cost a dime.

Believe all of what you know and half of what you hear.

Quando Rondo's net worth is a testament that talent pays. However, talent only pays when combined with hard work, determination, and consistency. Aside from his music career, he is a devout father of one.

READ ALSO: Young Thug's net worth, age, spouse, parents, addiction, songs, height, profiles

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared the biography of Young Thug. He is one of the top modern rappers right now.

Young Thug is known for his flow and rhythm, for which he has gained a massive fan base. In addition, his net worth has grown tremendously over the years. Learn more about his addiction, spouse, and more in the article.

Source: Briefly.co.za