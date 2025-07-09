Fan-favourite Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku is expecting her second child after losing her mother and grandmother in 2024

Manku, who plays the character of Dr Elizabeth "Lizzy" Thobakgale on the soapie, confirmed her pregnancy on social media

South Africans and industry colleagues took to Manku's Instagram post on Wednesday to congratulate her and her husband

The actress who plays Lizzy in 'Skeem Saam' is expecting her second child. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Actress and sports personality Amanda Manku, who portrays the character of Lizzy Thobakgale in Skeem Saam, has confirmed her pregnancy.

Manku, who recently lost her grandmother and mother, took to her social media platform to announce that she and her husband, Roger Tau, are expecting their first baby together.

The fan-favourite actress confirmed her pregnancy by sharing pics from her pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 9 July.

Manku shared that her unborn baby is an answered prayer and an addition to her family after her heartbreaking tragedy in 2024.

"Most people know of the heartbreaking tragedy that happened in my life, the past years being a blur at times, kodwa (but) at the end of it all, God showed me grace."

"Kumnyama kodwa wathi 'Ngikhona mtanam (it was dark but God said I am here), lisakhanya, worry not. Ka nnete re tla hlula tšohle ka Morena, (We'll win all battles with God). To a new chapter, tshemologo ya bophelo bo boncha," (to new beginnings) said the actress.

South Africans congratulate the actress

Itumeleng Banda said:

"Oh my goodness! Congratulations, sesi (sister)."

Manku's on-screen husband, Clement Maosa, who plays Kwaito Seakamela, commented:

"Congratulations."

Casting director and businesswoman Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson said:

"Congratulations, Mama."

Lebohang MamaBolo responded:

"Congratulations, sis. May God continue blessing you."

Coach Linda replied:

"I'm an aunt all over again."

Skeem Saam actress Inno Sadiki wrote:

"Oh, mommy, congratulations. See what the Lord has done?"

Lizzy struggles to carry a baby

On the SABC1 soapie, Skeem Saam, Amanda Manku's character, Lizzy Thobakgale, who is married to Clement Maosa's character, Kwaito Seakamela, is struggling to carry her babies to full term after getting shot a few years ago.

Lizzy and Kwaito separated a few months ago after she decided to terminate her pregnancy to save her life. Lizzy found out she was pregnant with twins.

The pair is currently not living together after Lizzy moved back to her mother's house, Jacobeth Thobakgale's (Elizabeth Serunye) house.

Amanda Manku says her unborn baby is a blessing after losing her mother and grandmother. Images:AmandaManku

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku’s father’s murder case postponed after recent court appearance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Amanda Manku's father's murder case has been postponed to 14 and 15 May 2025, with Captain William Manku and co-accused David Khoza facing charges for the 2021 murders of Amanda's mother, Gladys Manku, and grandmother, Lettie Maphothoma.

The case has seen several delays, including the latest, which was moved due to scheduling issues with the judge.

Amanda Manku has been actively pursuing justice, taking the stand against her father and chilling testimonies from various witnesses who described the brutal murders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News