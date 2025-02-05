Fan-favourite Skeem Saam couple, Lizzy and Kwaito trended on social media this week for their pregnancy

Lizzy found out from Dr Hlongwane that she needs to terminate her pregnancy in order to survive

Fans of the soapie took to social media this week to criticise the writer's for giving Lizzy and Kwaito a hard time

Actor Clement Maosa who portrays the role of Tbose Maputla's brother, Kwaito is going through a lot in Skeem Saam.

Kwaito and Lizzy (Amanda Mantu) who tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in December 2023 are pregnant with twins.

But the pair might lose their babies after the doctor revealed that Lizzy cannot carry her babies to full-term.

Skeem Saam viewers are furious with the writers of the show for giving Kwaito and Lizzy a hard time.

The educational soapie recently shared a video of Kwaito and Lizzy's pregnancy dilemma on social media this week.

Skeem Saam fans react to Kwaito's storyline

@BetwayQueen2 said:

"Askies Zamo script writer of Skeem Saam has never been fond of you shem. You have been struggling your whole life iyhoooo."

@Jabulil56373977 replied:

"Whoever is writing Lehasa and Pretty storyline needs to be investigated also Lizzy and Kwaito can they ever catch a break?"

@ntshepyleduma replied:

"Not Kwaito choosing unborn kids over Lizzy's health. I mean what a twisted way of thinking. He can lose both Lizzy and the kids but his selfish medulla does get that registered."

@stobamatlha20 said:

"Lizzy divorcing Kwaito would be so valid and Kwaito blaming his mother is so invalid."

@MbaleeInno said:

"It's a very painful storyline. Some of us have been there."

@Kgosigadi_Mj said:

"When people are hurt, they tend to say all sorts of bad things. I hate this kind of situation."

@LordBoika wrote:

"Kwaito may as well lose his wife. Giving him the bundles of joy at the cost of her own."

