The South African award-winning actress Leleti Khumalo recently showed love to celebrity couple Stha and Tony Kgoroge

The Sarafina! actress shared pictures of herself with the celebrity couple on her Instagram page

The former Imbewu: The Seed star penned a heartfelt message to the couple on social media

The South African Sarafina! actress Leleti Khumalo recently showed love to her close friends and industry colleagues, Tony and Sthandiwe Kgoroge on social media.

The actress who celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary last year, posted pictures of herself posing with the couple who are also in the entertainment industry on her Instagram page.

She captioned the post:

"My heart is full after spending time with my dearest friends @sthakgoroge & @t4tonykgoroge. My love for you both runs so deep. Every time I’m in a room with you, it feels like I’ve stepped into another world—one full of pure creativity and inspiration. You both light up my life, and I’m endlessly grateful for your friendship. My heart is full."

Netizens react to Leleti's post

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the heartfelt post that Leleti Khumalo shared about Tony and Sthandiwe Kgoroge. Here's what they had to say:

natasha_thahane wrote:

"My favs. Nibahle! uNkulunkulu anibusise."

mshini04 said:

"Ngi bathanda kabi. Ngaze Ngyabazi ngamehlo."

tutumzoneli commented:

"Naze nabahle Thixo! Our Beyonce who is multitalented."

anelemthembu3393 responded:

"Oh my word, all my favourite people in one frame, I love to see it."

asemahle_thandi2 replied:

"My absolute favourite people @sthakgoroge and @t4tonykgoroge, I love you guys."

What you need to know about Tony and Stha Kgoroge

The challenges that come with being in a relationship, as well as public limelight, are sometimes overwhelming and many couples do not make it. On the secret of their success, Sthandiwe Kgoroge revealed that they are each other's best friends. In addition to that, the two are always able to pray about the things they feel could be overwhelming.

