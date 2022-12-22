Tony and Sthandiwe Kgoroge have been in wedded bliss for a whopping 21 years and still going strong

Tony took to his Instagram to post a throwback video capturing their moments throughout the years

Mzansi congratulated the couple on reaching the incredible milestone and wrote them sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tony and Sthandiwe Kgoroge reach a milestone in their marriage. Image: @t4tonykgoroge

Source: Instagram

Legendary actor Tony Kgoroge expressed his love for his lovely wife and fellow actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge on their 21st wedding anniversary.

Tony compiled a montage of memorable moments they have shared in the past and posted the clip on his Instagram page.

"21 Years ago on this day we vowed between God, ancestors and people that we will love each other. Nomdayi, Phingoshe, Hlombe, Mzilankatha… Kea leboha!"

Their celebrity friends and thousands of followers showered the couple with congratulatory messages. Many people said they were one of the most inspiring couples in the industry. Their industry peer, Lerato Mvelase, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My beautiful friends. God continue to bless and cover your union. Happy anniversary."

Netizens also said they were couple goals and were the perfect example of enduring love.

@lerato_mvelase said:

"My beautiful friends. God continue to bless and cover your union. Happy anniversary."

@ntsikamusic posted:

"Here’s to more years of transcendent love."

@yanga_yaya_ mentioned:

"Happy anniversary to the best humans, here’s to another 50 million years."

@thenjiwecomedy wrote:

"Happy anniversary. Love is a beautiful thing. May God continue to bless your union."

@itumeleng_nape added:

"Happy anniversary family, thank you for being an inspiration to many of us. Modimo a le boloke a le godishe."

@blackmomchronicles_sa shared:

"Still moving together. Just celebrated three years the other day and seeing 21 is goals. Thank you."

@moletjielizabeth posted:

"Happy anniversary to one of the coolest couples in the entertainment industry. We love you.❤️.

@patty_latty wrote:

"This is one couple I look up to. May God and your ancestors keep blessing your union now and forever more. Love and light from my heart to yours."

@sphamdlalose said:

"One of my favourite couples! Happy Anniversary!"

Nandi Madida and Tshepi Vundla react to Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo’s throwback video to mark 22nd anniversary

In a related story, Briefly News reported that it has been 22 years since former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Basetsana marked the special day with a heartwarming message on her social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News