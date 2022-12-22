Shauwn Mkhize and her big family are making their presence felt in the Maldives during the holidays

The businesswoman posted a group picture on her Instagram and left many people green with envy

SA people on Insta flooded MaMkhize's comments, lauding her for exposing her family to the finer things in life

Shauwn Mkhize and her son and daughter Andile and Sbahle Mpisane. @kwa_mammkhize and @tamia_mpisane and @sbahle_mpisane

Shauwn Mkhize and her clan are having the time of their lives in the Maldives, and her followers are enjoying her aspirational posts.

The Royal AM football club owner and her family have been serving SA travel content for the past few months, and the stunning pics keep coming.

A week ago, Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia were in Paris on a romantic getaway to celebrate her birthday.

MaMkhize and Sbahle Mpisane also sizzled the internet last week with stunning swimsuit pictures while they were on a yacht in Dubai.

One thing is for sure, people are loving the inside look into their rich and famous lives.

@fulgencia_m posted:

"Wow, I love how you do it for your big family, God will continue to bless you, Amen.❤️"

@manolonols asked:

"Who is photoshopped in there between MamMkhize and the two ladies?

@lesegotlhosane wrote:

"I know we should appreciate what we have, but I do wish I was part of this famyil."

@njabzy said:

"One is one day. Maldives is part of my bucket list."

@nancy89976 added:

"Very expensive and beautiful lifestyle."

@ntswakinomandla mentioned:

"This is real love. You are really a selfless person and God should continue to bless you. Enjoy."

@nancykie shared:

"Wish I was part of your family."

