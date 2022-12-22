Londie London is celebrating the holiday season with her two young and adorable children

The RHOD star took Christmas holiday cards pictures with her young ones in matching red pyjamas

Her followers wished her a Merry Christmas and gushed about the wholesome snaps in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Londie London with her two babies. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London went all out in taking stunning holiday photos and making her making wonderful memories with her babies.

The reality TV star can be seen in the Instagram pictures, sitting next to a frosty pink Christmas tree, playing around with her tiny tots and looking at the presents.

Based on the pics, Londie looked like she was in a good frame of mind and embracing being a single parent.

The Real Housewives of Durban star confirmed in an interview with Kaya 959 last month that she separated from her husband, Hlubi Nkosi, whose cheating scandal was exposed on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi people wrote her heart-warming messages, and they sent her love during this holiday season.

@pasi_pasy said:

"This is absolutely beautiful, exactly how I want for me and my 2 precious daughters."

@queenbeckx mentioned:

"Your son took your whole face, such a beautiful family."

@palesa_mchudu posted:

"Arg no man these are so adorable! Even the little girl looks so adorable in them! Beautiful picture."

@__slindile commented:

"So beautiful, Londi, sending love to you and your family."

@siphesihle_pearl added:

"Wow, so beautiful, merry Christmas to you and your family.❤️"

@motshudimokwele shared:

"My only Christmas wish is to take a family picture like this, you guys are looking amazing."

@londekka.m posted:

"Cuteness overload."

@tinyikontshane31 wrote:

"Very cute, would love to do a photoshoot with my family as well, Merry Christmas to you and yours."

‘RHOD’ star Londie London shown love by peeps after revealing split With hubby Hlubi Nkosi was traumatic

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London had her tell-all about her split with her hubby, Hlubi Nkosi, on Kaya 959 Breakfast show. The stunner said she chose self-love.

Londie made news headlines and trended for days when a Tweep aired her marriage's dirty laundry on social media. Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula started the cheating rumours levelling against Hlubi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News