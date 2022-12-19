Reality TV star Faith Njilo has taken to her timeline to wish her hubby, Nzuzo Njilo, a happy birthday and Mzansi is here for it

The stunner penned a sweet message to her hubby and baby daddy and shared a clip of of their beautiful memories together

Reacting to Faith's post, Mzansi celebs and her fans praised her for penning the sweet post, adding that their union is a beautiful love story

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Faith Njilo has penned a sweet birthday message to her hubby. The stunning reality TV star took to her timeline on Sunday, 18 December and wished the father of her baby a fabulous day.

Faith Njilo penned a sweet birthday message to her hubby. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

She posted a cute clip of their wonderful memories together and it melted many people's hearts, including Mzansi celebs. Faith Njilo shared that her hubby, Nzuzo Njilo, has made her the happiest woman in the world.

The stunner shared that Sky's dad is her partner and her best friend. TshisaLIVE reports that since the two got hitched in April this year, Faith has used every opportunity she gets on social media to gush over her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi celebs and fans praise Faith Njilo for penning a beautiful love message

Faith's peers in the entertainment space and her followers took to her timeline to help her wish Nzuzo a fabulous birthday.

gigi_lamayne commented:

"I’m chopping onions. Love wins."

queenveebosset wrote:

"OMG babe. This is so beautiful I wanna cry! God Forever bless your union."

kefilwe_mabote said:

"This is so beautiful, babe."

bongimtsweni commented:

"I have never been this obsessed with someone. Hai shem moghirl, you deserve all the happiness in the world. Happy birthday to your Hubbs. May God favorably bless and grace your marriage and keep this man for you until forever come."

likona_m wrote:

"Cutest thing I watched in 2022 and this Tamia song. Hayi Faith, you’re such a lover. HBD to your LOYL."

makeupbykaylene said:

"This video is so wholesome."

bussi2257 added:

"Love is something like this. Do you hear me."

Mzansi celebrates Cassper Nyovest's birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday, 16 December. The Maftown rapper's supporters took to social media to wish their fave a happy birthday.

The star is a boxer, rapper, businessman and an all round entertainer. Basically, whatever the touches turns to gold. Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to ask his fans to celebrate his special day with him. The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker wrote on Twitter:

"It’s my birthday In 40 mins. I hope y’all sipping on Billiato wherever you are and celebrating with me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News