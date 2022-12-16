One of South Africa's most loved entertainers Cassper Nyovest is celebrating his birthday this holiday, 16 December

The rapper was born in Maftown, North West in 1990 and has become one of the greatest entertainers in Mzansi as he has become a boxer, businessman and TV presenter, among other things

The Bana Ba Stout rapper's supporters took to his timeline to wish their fave a fabulous day and shared that they would be buying his Billiato just to show him support

Cassper Nyovest is celebrating his 32nd birthday this Friday, 16 December. The Maftown rapper's supporters took to social media to wish their fave a happy birthday.

Cassper Nyovest celebrated his birthday on 16 December. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star is a boxer, rapper, businessman and an all round entertainer. Basically. whatever the touches turns to gold. Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to ask his fans to celebrate his special day with him.

The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker wrote on Twitter:

"It’s my birthday In 40 mins. I hope y’all sipping on Billiato wherever you are and celebrating with me."

Mzansi celebrates Cassper Nyovest's birthday

Mufasa's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to wish him a fabulous day on 16 December. Many said they would be sipping his alcohol brand, Billiato, on the day.

@kekanatwala wrote:

"Happy Birthday Refilwe. Blessed day ahead."

@geegibozze commented:

"Let me go get one. Happy birthday Cass."

@Mor_Looks said:

"Birthdays are for everyone king ,however only kings are born on the 16th of the last month .revolutionary birthday to us."

@anathi771829951 wrote:

"Happy birthday to you Refiloe have a blessed day."

@Leratoraaato added:

"Happy birthday good sir! Your resilience, tenacity & patience to do what you love & are good at is beyond amazing! Your talent & compassion may be disregarded by others but YOU must never doubt yourself. I believe in you & your talent. Much love Mufasa! Stay true to self."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted cool snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as larger than life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, reacted to Don Billiato's post.

