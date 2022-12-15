Put Your Hands Up hitmaker Cassper Nyovest has asked his fans for the most unusual gift for his 32nd birthday; money

Mufasa's loyal supporters were stunned, claiming that he is wealthier than them and he's the one who should be giving away money

The rapper's birthday will be celebrated on 16 December with an all-white-themed exclusive party

Cassper Nyovest has requested the most bizzare birthday present for any super-rich person; money.

Mufasa will turn 32 on 16 December, and he has been counting down the days. Countless social media posts of various types, including a dance video boasting about the exclusivity of his all-white-themed birthday party were posted by the star.

Recently, the rapper took to Twitter to share three hot naked photos of his lion back tattoo. In the caption, the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker requested that fans should send him money for his birthday.

"It’s my birthday tomorrow. Send money!!! #BirthdayWeek #BilliatoATasteOfWealth"

Many commenters were perplexed by the caption. Cass, according to online users, is far too wealthy to ask them to share the little they have with him.

Other fans joked that they will send money if he drops his banking details.

Read the few comments Briefly News compiled below:

@Buhle01667908 said:

"Nah bro you are not serious On top of the money you have, you want more (joking)"

@KatMos95 shared:

"DM'd you cash send info on Insta. Happy birthday tomorrow!"

@sgabhula posted:

"Eish, we’re on tight budgets grootman but Ewallet ya 5 clipa izoba grand?"

@kearabilwemant1 replied:

"It was my birthday yesterday you didn't send money. Hao sharp wena."

@karabo_kay17 commented:

"A millionaire asking a randanaire money!! Haii no balance indeed!!"

@Mabrix6 also said:

"Sending you two tigers now bhoza yam. Don't waste on partying, please."

@Pui_negotiator also shared:

"Wena posta bank account on your TL rego send(ele) something."

@Anza_Musandiwa wrote:

"Give me your bank account I wanna buy you a Ferrari because at some point you needed it. I'm just trying to give you something special."

@MohaleTems raected:

"Aowa lwena you didn’t send us money. Sp, le rona we won’t eehh "

@AndileDanisa3 added:

"Aren't you like super rich a multi-millionaire I mean you should be sending money to people not the other way round."

Cassper Nyovest busts fire dance moves while bragging about how exclusive his 32nd birthday will be

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is overjoyed to be turning 32 this year. Mufasa's birthday is on 16 December 2022.

Cass has been counting down the days until his birthday. He recently shared a hilarious video that had many people in stitches.

The caption of the Twitter video sparked a lot of discussion in the comments section. Cass boasted about the exclusivity of his 32nd birthday. The Put Your Hands Up rapper said his party will be held at his mansion privately.

