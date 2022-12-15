Jub Jub got a warm welcome from Durban and the moving video is going around on social media

Hundreds of people flocked to his car and started screaming and recording their favourite TV star

People on the internet were also touched by the scenes and wrote Jub Jub uplifting messages on his pages

Jub Jub acknowledges a huge crowd in Durban. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: UGC

Jub Jub stardom has grown significantly ever since he started hosting the Uyajola 9/9 TV show that exposes cheaters on Moja Love.

While most people flee when they spot him in the streets, hundreds of people in Durban gave him the A-list treatment when he visited their city.

They surrounded the car that he was travelling in with his crew and Jub Jub had to climb on top of it, to acknowledge the masses.

His surprised fans were screaming while capturing the moment that will be a memory for a lifetime.

Jub Jub posted the video on his social media pages and thanked all his fans. He wrote:

"Grateful for this undying ❤️ and support. I'm nothing without you South Africa, Ngiyabonga."

Comments from Mzansi are below:

@thereallwando said:

"Uyathandwa shame and no one can take that away from you. ❤️❤️❤️"

@sliesishi wrote:

"Garder Street next to post office in Durban."

@mpinana1 posted:

'They're happy to see you wait until you find them cheating."

@lukhwezi52 commented:

"I love your energy like you didn't give up in life. I love u bhuti."

@tmabeadigmailcom shared:

"I don't know why the love makes me cry. Sorry for crying but wow the love."

paziza99 said:

"Same people who are screaming are the same people he'll be chasing tomorrow with cameras for cheating."

@preciousbakoeletsi stated:

"God showed up in your life, and he showed off. I love this for you."

@courtneymalebo commented:

"Silly me, getting emotional."

Source: Briefly News