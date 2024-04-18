The new drama series Queendom recently had a launch party, and all the stars came dressed in Kasi glam

The BET Africa series stars Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba, who play the roles of mother and daughter

Queendom will premiere on 22 April, and Sindi Dlathu's sister Tina Dlathu will star as her younger self

The new drama series Queendom recently launched on Tuesday, 18 April. The stars of the highly anticipated series came out to play, and they all looked gorgeous in their outfits.

Stars Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu attended the 'Queendom' launch party. Image: Oupa Bopapa via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Queendom cast attends launch party

As D-day approached, the Queendom cast attended the launch party this week. Some cast members include Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba, Dawn Thandeka King and Samkelo Ndlovu.

According to TshisaLive, the dress code was Kasi glam, and the stars did not disappoint.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The BET Africa series will see stars Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba returning to the screens together and playing the roles of mother and daughter.

See the pictures here.

The story is centred on the storyline of Nthandokayise Mthombeni, who Linda Mtoba portrays. The trailer for the series had Mzansi peeps enthused, and they cannot wait for it to premiere on 22 April.

Sindi Dlathu's sister Tina Dlathu cast on Queendom

Seasoned actress Sindi Dlathu announced that her sister Tina Dlathu would star as her younger self on the series.

When news broke, Mzansi peeps were not too happy about that as they felt Tina was not a good actress.

Speaking about the series, Monde Twala spoke about the backdrop of Queendom and how African culture will be portrayed. The news publication quoted him saying:

“Beyond entertainment, Queendom aims to inspire change. Our hope is it will spark conversations and challenge societal norms as we explore themes of social justice, empowerment, and equality. Queendom is set in South Africa but draws from stories and historical moments across the continent.”

Sjava bags role on Queendom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava bagged a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom. The Mama hitmaker will once again tap into his acting side.

Sjava shared that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News