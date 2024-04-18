Sindi Dlathu recently shared some pictures ahead of the premiere of her upcoming show, The Queendom

The actress looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit and two ponytails, and had Mzansi singing her praises

Netizens were stunned by Sindi's beauty, convinced that she had found the fountain of youth

Sindi Dlathu posted gorgeous photos from the launch of 'The Queendom'. Images: sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Our fave, Sindi Dlathu, is gearing up for the anticipated premiere of The Queendom, and stepped out for the launch looking as gorgeous as ever. The beloved actress stunned Mzansi with her look and received endless compliments.

Sindi Dlathu stuns at The Queendom launch

The River actress, Sindi Dlathu, recently shared photos of the launch of the upcoming BET drama series, The Queendom.

On her Instagram page, the celebrated actress shared photos from the evening rocking an all-black leather outfit. We're talking a leather jacket, pants, and handbag - the works!

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Our fave finished her look with two braided ponytails that removed decades off her face because, as they say, black don't crack!

"A beautiful story is being told, #betqueendom. Are you ready?"

Mzansi reacts to Sindi Dlathu's look:

Netizens were stunned by Sindi's ageless beauty and couldn't wait to see her on their screens.

This comes after the actress caused a stir when news broke that she had plugged her sister, Tina, to an acting gig.

TheRealSmomoh said:

"She doesn't age."

secha_carly wrote:

"A beautiful woman, you will never find her in unnecessary headlines."

KHOLEKACKHUMAL1 gushed over Sindi:

"Guys, no matter what you say. You can mention all of them, including Ntandokazi. But guys, this is a real woman, a real South African woman."

South African singer, Moonchild Sanelly said:

"The best thing is seeing the best thing on screen! If it has your name, I'm in!"

_siyamthanda._ wrote:

"Looking gorgeous as always!"

slickbac.k was relieved:

"Finally! My TV has been off without you."

Londie London stuns with birthday look

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Londie London's fabulous look for her birthday.

The singer stunned in a designer skirt and minimal accessories and was the ultimate rich mama.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News