Sindi Dlathu and actress Linda Mtoba star as mother and daughter in a new BET Africa series called Queendom

The actress said this series is an important one to tell and assured fans that they are in for a treat

Peeps on X (Twitter) are excited to watch the show as they all agree in unison that Sindi and Linda are stellar thespians

South Africans are in for a treat, says Sindi Dlathu as she spoke about the upcoming telenovela on BET Africa starring her and Linda Mtoba.

Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba will star in a BET Africa telenovela. Image: @sindi_dlathu, @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

BET Africa presents Sindi and Linda

Seasoned Mzansi actress Sindi Dlathu and talented actress Linda Mtoba star as mother and daughter in a new BET Africa series called Queendom. The stars shook things up on The River, and will now play mother and daughter in a new show. The actress said this series is an important one to tell and assured fans that they are in for a treat.

According to Fakaza, Sindi said:

“Taking on the role of Tholakele in Queendom has been a profound experience. Tholakele beautifully captures the essence of familial bonds, empowerment, and the strength of a mother’s love. Mzansi is in for a treat, and I am excited to be part of this, extraordinary project. It’s an important story to tell.”

Mzansi expresses ectiement over new series

Peeps on X (Twitter) are excited to watch the show as they all agree in unison that Sindi and Linda are stellar thespians.

Commenting under @Jabu_MacDonald's post, netizens said:

@ZeldaNdeka:

"Hopefully mother and daughter with a good relationship."

@PebblesNeo:

"I hope they like each other this time around."

@gistwhere:

"Great actors. Looking forward to their work."

@1Thu2:

"As a Riverian I am happy happy happy!"

@ZeeNahTee22:

"Ncaww finally Lindwie finally accepted Nomonde as her own. Plot twist Nomonde is not her child they got switched at birth boom the hatred of each other starts all over again The River 2.0."

@Mama_KGOTLI:

"I'm glad Madlabantu is getting something after the River. God is good."

@Phumy76958774:

"Some casting decisions don't make sense. A Zulu from KZN and a Zulu from Hoburg... but that's SA TV."

@zahMokoena:

"And we will only get season 1. I don't understand why production companies are still giving BET their shows."

Sjava bags acting gig on Queendom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava has bagged himself a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom. The Before hitmaker will be joining The River star's Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu on the show

Sjava noted that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News