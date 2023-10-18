Dineo Ranaka expressed her excitement after BET Africa obtained the license to air her podcast Dineo on Se*x 'n Stuff

The podcast will air on Wednesdays on BET Africa and will be made available on her YouTube channel on Thursdays

Ranaka said this achievement is one of her most proudest moments as she shared a heartfelt message along with the announcement

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Dineo Ranaka has concluded the first season of her podcast and is gearing up to film season 2. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Another win for Dineo Ranaka. The former radio presenter turned podcaster has announced that her podcast Dineo on Se*x 'n Stuff, will be airing on BET Africa.

BET's late-night viewing just got better

Announcing this major win on her Instagram page, Dineo Ranaka ecstatically said that BET Africa has obtained the license to air her adult-themed podcast.

The show, which was originally broadcast on the Podcast and Chill network, will now air on Wednesdays on BET Africa. Those who might have missed it will get another chance to feast on the raunchiness the following day on her YouTube channel on Thursdays.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Ranaka said this achievement is one of her most proudest moments:

"May this be the beginning of a fruitful relationship and many other doors opening. May this be the acceptance of me to ME! May this continue to be blessed."

Mzansi celebrates with Dineo

On her comments section, supporters of the talented broadcaster congratulated her and wished her more wins.

refilwemodiselle lauded:

"YESSSSSSSS BABY! Look at God! Sheeeeeeeem Modimo is a star & you are testimony to that."

salaminamosese said:

"Congratulations boo."

mamodupi_masetla observed:

"What ever you touch, it turns Gold. Congratulations sisi."

Judy65 said:

"This is big D. Congratulations, they (khaya fm) thought they killed and buried you not realizing you were a seed ready to bloom."

kayise_ngqula reacted:

"Horns please. Congratulations beautiful."

Dineo Ranaka on the stigma involving mental health

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka encouraged people battling mental illness to open up it so they can erase the stigma which surrounds it.

Dineo encouraged people to do away with the thought that mental health is a burden and read and research more about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News