Media personality Minnie Dlamini announced that she is coming back on TV after being on a break for almost a year

The star shared on Instagram that she will be the new presenter and executive producer of the new show

Netizens are happy that Quinton Jones's ex-wife is back in the entertainment and on-screen

Halala! Minnie Dlamini is back with a bang. The renowned South African actress shared online that she will be making her comeback soon.

Minnie Dlamini makes her comeback in the entertainment space

After months of being in the spotlight regarding her failed marriage with ex-hubby Quinton Jones.

The star has been making headlines as her divorce has made rounds online and she blamed herself for the failed marriage.

The star recently topped the trending list after she announced on Instagram that she is making her return to TV after taking a hiatus of almost a year. Minnie posted a pic of herself, revealing that she will be the new live show's executive producer and TV presenter. She wrote:

"It’s a new era, and I’m here for it! Are you? New live TV show loading… I’m back on air. #TVPresenter #ExecutiveProducer. Isaiah 54:17."

Netizens show Minnie Dlamini love

Shortly after the actress shared that she was making her comeback to the entertainment space, social media users showered Minnie with some love and wrote heartfelt messages for her. See some of the comments below:

zikhonasodlaka wrote:

"Yyyeeessssssssss but ofcos."

fionaobeng said:

"Can't keep a good woman down."

cocodafonseca replied:

"Let’s go mama!!!!"

abrooklynwinter responded:

"Congratulations sthandwa sam."

moonchildsanelly said:

"As it should wifey."

lornamaseko wrote:

"Won’t HE do it!"

bouwercarol said:

"100% here for it too angel."

Minnie Dlamini will host Miss World SA

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she's bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM. Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star.

