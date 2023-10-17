Venda queen Makhadzi shared a stage with legendary Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso

The 27-year-old singer was performing at one of her gigs in Kadoma, Zimbabwe when Alick and Mr Brown surprised her on stage

The trio performed their song Shampopo for the first time together on stage over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi Shared a stage with legendary Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi's heart is filled with joy. The South African star had a lifetime opportunity as she shared a stage with one of Zimbabwe's legendary musicians.

Makhadzi shares the stage with Zimbabwean star Alick Macheso

Makhadzi has been making some big boss moves lately. The star, who recently released her long-awaited album, Mbofholowo, has been making headlines.

The Venda queen also topped the trending list after she landed on the Times Square Billboard in New York for her latest album.

Now, the star shared a stage with legendary Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso and music producer Mr Brown at the Kadoma Music Festival on Saturday, 14 October 2023.

The singer was performing her hit on stage in Zimbabwe when she was surprisingly joined on stage by the pair. In a video Makhadzi shared on Instagram, the star is seen leaping up joyfully and then bowing down, and Macheso crouched down to greet her.

She captioned:

"BABA Alick Macheso surprised me on stage. It was my first time performing our song together with Mr Brown. Kadoma was fire. Thanks for the love and support. Zimbabwe was nice."

Watch the reel here:

Netizens compliment the Venda Queen

Shortly after Makhadzi shared the videos on her Instagram timeline, fans and followers of the star flooded her comment sections and showered her with complimentary messages. Check out some of the comments below:

rutendo1952 said:

"That msg is powerful. Live long, legends."

roku_08 wrote:

"Mnangagwa, please get her citizenship once!!!!!"

emiexagie replied:

"You are loved."

mabucado31 said:

"Beautiful Queen."

mathapelohamese wrote:

"I watched this clip more than five times and it's beautiful."

babystarcharma responded:

"They all gather here when the Queen is queening."

Makhadzi faced backlash from Zimbabweans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zimbabweans warned Makhadzi to apologise to Winky D. Many hurled insults at her because she accused the singer of trying to sabotage her performance.

Makhadzi recently called out Zim promoters in the UK after failing to perform at the Africa Music Festival. The award-winning singer claimed she was sabotaged because she is not a Zimbabwean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News