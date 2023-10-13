Media personality Mam'Mkhize stunned her fans with her new revamped look

The reality TV star shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing off her legs

Netizens flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Shauwn Mkhize is ready for summer. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Mam'mkhize is the girl she thinks she is. The reality TV star recently flaunted her summer look online.

Shauwn Mkhize shows off her new body

The reality TV star made headlines after she joked about giving her son Andile Mpisane a R1 million allowance.

Mam'Mkhize has topped the trending list. The businesswoman recently stunned her fans and flaunted her new all-new summer-ready body. The star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram timeline wearing a yellow top.

She wrote:

"It's been an incredible week of growth and progress, and now it's time to unwind and enjoy a well-deserved weekend. Soak up the summer sun and recharge your energy. Here's to a weekend filled with positivity and motivation! Don't forget to wear those summer skirts or shorts as the weather allows."

Check out the post below:

Fans compliment Mam'Mkhize's new look

Shortly after she shared her pictures, fans and followers of the business mogul flooded her comment section with complimentary messages:

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana said:

"Looking beautiful as always mom."

phindilegwala_official wrote:

"A sauce."

radebe.jeffrey said:

"Beautiful picture."

greatestpoetry replied:

"Beautiful."

siwe6847 responded:

"It's the shoes for me."

mjolilavisa said:

"You are killing us softly."

In another trending story, mam'Mkhize yet again flaunted her car collection, and this time, she rocked the boat with a timeless German classic, a BMW 325is, also known as Gusheshe.

Taking to her Instagram, the wealthy socialite penned a lengthy note about her history with the beast.

Mam'Mkhize and her sister rock the Ukhozi FM high tea

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mam'Mkhize was invited to close off Women's Month festivities with a high tea held at the Durban ICC.

Tagging along was Nozipho Ngubo, her sister. South Africa's A-lister Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize was sure to be the belle of the country's August ball with her magnificent fashion statements.

