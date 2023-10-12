Actress Natasha Thahane turned social media upside down recently with her latest post

The Blood and Water star shared a sweet clip of her, which she made for Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch

Natasha confirmed netizens' speculations of her and Lorch allegedly parted ways as she took the clip wearing the club's hoodie

Natasha Thahane dedicated a sweet video to Thembinkosi Lorch while wearing the Orlando Pirates hoodie. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Love is definitely in the air for Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane. The actress shared a heartfelt clip on social media recently.

Natasha Thahane dedicates a sweet clip to Lorch

Once again, the couple keeping social media users on their toes are trending. The pair has been making headlines since it was revealed that they are in a romantic relationship.

The couple also trended after it was rumoured that they are no longer together as they have deleted pics of each other from their social media accounts and unfollowed each other.

Recently, the actress turned the internet upside down with her latest online post of herself. The Blood and Water star shared a clip of her, which she did for Lorch.

In the video, Natasha sweetly begs Bae to go with her to his workplace, and she is wearing an Orlando Pirates hoodie, which confirms netizens' questions about her relationship with Lorch.

She captioned the reel:

"Good Morning."

Watch the reel here:

Fans share their opinion regarding Natasha's video

Shortly after the actress, fans and followers shared the clip shared their two cents and flooded her comment section:

lindough_rsa wrote:

"If uyazi manje ucelelani."

aphiwe_mthuthu said:

"Hayi marn Natasha you are confusing us manje ! Kanti are not that yellow team."

latoyatoya09 replied:

"Uniform yasemsebenzi vele usuyifakile."

zenandezen replied:

"Vele umlandele, ngoba ngeke avume uyazi."

lusanda_beja said:

"It’s the Jersey for me!!!"

thulz364 wrote:

"Aww bakit nomusugqoke ne uniform yabo bakiti."

Natasha Thahane blamed for Lorch's poor performance

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that some local football lovers hilariously blamed Natasha Thahane for Thembinkosi Lorch's "poor" performance during the Soweto derby on Sunday, 1 August.

Lorch's side, Orlando Pirates, lost the #CarlingCup match to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Natasha also supports Lorch's side. The celeb couple trended recently when they made their relationship official on social media.

Source: Briefly News