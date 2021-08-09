Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's love relationship has apparently ended it tears they unfollowed each other on social media

Social media detectives noticed that the celeb couple has also removed each other's pics on Instagram

Tweeps have shared hilarious reactions to the trending rumour with some even suggesting that Lorch was just passing time during the PSL's off season

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's relationship has allegedly ended in tears. The actress and the soccer star have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Blood & Tears actress and Lorch have been the talk of the town since they started dating a few months ago. Social media detectives noticed that both the stunner and the Orlando Pirates star unfollowed each other a few days ago.

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's relationship has allegedly ended in tears. Image: @nathasha_thahane, @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Popular blogger @SithaleKgaogelo took to Twitter to share that Natasha and Lorch have deleted snaps of each other on their IG accounts. He wrote:

"I’m not a stalker but seems like Natasha and Lorch removed each other’s pictures on Instagram."

ZAlebs reports that after @SithaleKgaogelo's post, other fans couldn't help but notice that both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Some people believe that the celeb couple has ended things while others think they are still an item. Check out some of the reactions from tweeps who commented about the stars' alleged break-up below:

@Sakhumuzi__ said:

"Lorch and Natasha looking at you like 'The fish took the bait'."

@Khutsolization wrote:

"Game over bro, it only takes 90 minutes and Lorch is a footballer after all."

@edgar_tsebo commented:

"They probably decided to go private because of how people have been treating their relationship."

@Mchenge_ZA said:

"It was an off season tournament."

@Sikhura2 added:

"They are confusing the Devil boss, otherwise they are still going strong."

Natasha Thahane blamed for Lorch's poor performance

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that some local football lovers hilariously blamed Natasha Thahane for Thembinkosi Lorch's "poor" performance during the Soweto derby on Sunday, 1 August.

Lorch's side Orlando Pirates lost the #CarlingCup match to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Natasha also supports Lorch's side. The celeb couple trended recently when they made their relationship official on social media.

After the game, peeps took to Twitter to roast the Blood & Water actress for her bae's alleged poor performance. Natasha Thahane usually trolls Amakhosi fans whenever their team loses.

Source: Briefly.co.za