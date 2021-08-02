LOL: Natasha Thahane Blamed for Lorch's Poor Performance in Soweto Derby

Natasha Thahane has been blamed for her bae Thembinkosi Lorch's poor performance on Sunday, 1 August

Lorch's team Orlando Pirates lost to their arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs during their #CarlingCup match

Some local football supporters took to social media to troll the stunning actress after Lorch failed to score during the game

Some local football lovers have hilariously blamed Natasha Thahane for Thembinkosi Lorch's "poor" performance during the Soweto derby on Sunday, 1 August.

Lorch's side Orlando Pirates lost the #CarlingCup match to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Natasha also supports Lorch's side. The celeb couple trended recently when they made their relationship official on social media.

Natasha Thahane has been blamed for Lorch's poor performance in the Soweto derby. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3, natasha_thahane

After the game, peeps took to Twitter to roast the Blood & Water actress for her bae's alleged poor performance. Natasha Thahane usually trolls Amakhosi fans whenever their team loses.

The hashtag #CarlingCup is still trending following the game that usually divides Mzansi. Check out some of the comments below:

@Phomolomanuel2 said:

"What Natasha did to lorch cannot be undone."

@_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"It's hard being Lorch, now fans are blaming Natasha for his failure to score."

@DominicPooe commented:

"Anything wrong Lorch does we blame Natasha."

Natasha Thahane trolls Kaizer Chiefs fans after CAF final loss

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Natasha Thahane savagely trolled Kaizer Chiefs supporters following their recent 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. The stunner, whose bae plays for Chiefs' rivals Orlando Pirates, laughed out loud at Amakhosi fans.

Thembinkosi Lorch's boo took to Instagram recently and roasted Amakhosi faithfuls who had hoped that their team would win the CAF final for the first time in their history. She shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself laughing at Kaizer Chiefs fans after their teams humiliating defeat. She simply captioned the clip: "News."

Mzansi celebs and the stunner's followers on the photo and video-sharing app shared mixed reactions to her post. @thereallebo_m wrote:

"@natasha_thahane haaaiii wena maaaarn... We are hurting here. That caught me off guard."

