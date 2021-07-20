Natasha Thahane trolled Kaizer Chiefs fans after they lost to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final at the weekend

The stunner shared a hilarious video of herself laughing out loud at the Amakhosi fans after their 3-0 defeat

The Blood & Water actress' boo Thembinkosi Lorch plays for Kaizer Chiefs' rivals in the PSL, Orlando Pirates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Natasha Thahane has savagely trolled Kaizer Chiefs supporters following their recent 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. The stunner, whose bae plays for Chiefs' rivals Orlando Pirates, laughed out loud at Amakhosi fans.

Natasha Thahane trolled Kaizer Chiefs fans after their CAF Champions League final loss. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi Lorch's boo took to Instagram recently and roasted Amakhosi faithfuls who had hoped that their team would win the CAF final for the first time in their history. She shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself laughing at Kaizer Chiefs fans after their teams humiliating defeat. She simply captioned the clip: "News."

Mzansi celebs and the stunner's followers on the photo and video-sharing app shared mixed reactions to her post. Check out some of their comments below:

reasonhd_ said:

"As if you guys won."

thereallebo_m wrote:

"@natasha_thahane haaaiii wena maaaarn... We are hurting here. That caught me off guard."

thandymatlaila commented:

"You’re a fool yazi."

bethy_q said:

"So what will happen to your fans that are loyal Kaizer Chiefs supporters? Huh. You can do better than this. Stay out of big boys leagues."

vuyelwasibuyi wrote:

"No you didn't."

nhluvuu added:

"Kaizer chiefs hurttt me Natasha."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Thembinkosi Lorch's Instagram snap proves he's dating Natasha Thahane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that if Thembinkosi Lorch's Instagram feed is anything to go by, it's safe to say that the soccer star and Natasha Thahane are officially coupled up.

The Orlando Pirates footballer went back on his word and took to social media to post a photo of Natasha Thahane. Ever the mysterious type, the star decided to keep things short and sweet.

"Beke le beke [Week in, week out]," he captioned the picture followed by a few red heart emojis.

Naturally, South Africans were excited for what they believed to be a confirmation of what they absolutely knew all along. Fans of the soccer player had nothing but love to share in the comments section.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za