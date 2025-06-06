A Botswana radio presenter travelled to Pretoria to attend her friend's lavish wedding and documented the incredible five-course dining experience throughout the day

The luxury wedding featured everything from build-your-own omelette stations at breakfast to gourmet dishes

Wedding guests were blown away by the quality and variety of food served, with many saying it would be hard to top such an amazing culinary experience

A woman travelled from Botswana to attend her friend's luxury wedding in Pretoria. Images: @tammymogapi

Source: Facebook

A Botswana radio presenter has given social media users serious wedding envy after sharing what she ate at her friend's incredibly luxurious wedding in Pretoria.

Content creator @tammymogapi travelled from Botswana to Gauteng Province to celebrate with her friend and documented the entire food journey throughout the day. She shared the video at the beginning of June with the caption:

"Ne go leba yo o sebete! Re jele mo!! Inimitable Wedding Venue you owe us nothing!"

The post quickly went viral, receiving over 1,000 likes as viewers marvelled at the wedding's extravagance.

The video takes viewers through an entire day of incredible dining, starting with an elaborate breakfast that had three different sections. The first section featured all the sweet treats, including fresh fruits, granolas, cereals, amazing yoghurt, and different homemade competes.

The second section was a build-your-own omelette station where guests could customise their breakfast exactly how they wanted it. The final section included savoury options like bacon, chicken sausages, and potatoes that she described as absolutely delicious.

A wedding that lasted all day

Luxury weddings like this one require extensive planning and often span an entire day, which explains why breakfast and lunch were served alongside the main reception dinner. When the bridal party is getting ready early in the morning, it becomes a long process that can take several hours. Hair, makeup, photos, and preparations for such elaborate celebrations mean that everyone involved needs proper meals throughout the day to keep their energy up.

During the getting-ready process, the wedding party was treated to platters of nibbles, including burgers and shrimp, to keep them satisfied. The woman wasn't able to record the cocktail hour because her phone was charging, but she mentioned there was an incredible amount of food available during that time as well.

By the time the reception started, guests were treated to a proper five-course meal that sounded like something from a high-end restaurant. For the woman, the star of the show was the main course, lamb collar served with pave potato that fell off the bone.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the luxury food

@Galeboe Bino Motlaleng gushed:

"Wedding of the century!!! 😍🔥 It's gonna take a lot to top the food I ate on that night 😩🤞🏾"

@Chikondi Banda asked:

"Please state the venue… I'm getting married this year."

@Puleng Thibane added:

"Jah neh proper proper wedding 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽The food, wooow! My kinda weddings... I wanna attend struu 😍😂🥂👌🏽"

@Alex Ama Kerekang shared:

"Guys 😅🤣😂 What an amazing wedding, wow I can see through the pics that it was awesome. If pictures tell me a beautiful story, what about the live view 😀Ah!"

