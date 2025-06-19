A Cape Town couple has gone viral after sharing a jaw-dropping before-and-after reveal of their apartment renovation, stripping the space down to its bare bones

A Cape Town couple has gone viral after sharing a jaw-dropping before-and-after reveal of their apartment renovation, which saw them strip the space down to its bare bones and rebuild it from scratch.

A Cape Town couple showcased their apartment renovation journey, starting from scratch. Image: @kerryjonez

Source: TikTok

Couple destroys CPT apartment to renovate from scratch

The transformation journey was documented in a TikTok video posted by @kerryjonez on 2 April 2025 and quickly gained traction, amassing over 32k views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

The footage begins with scenes of the dated and worn apartment being completely gutted, tearing down old cabinets, flooring, and removing ceiling panels and tiles. The couple appeared undeterred by the mammoth task, determined to create a space that matched their vision.

@kerryjonez expressed to her viewers how finding a space was not easy and emphasised how the market is "brutal."

"We spent months searching for something that was right for us. The first time we walked into this apartment, I fell in love. Rob was not convinced like me, but he trusted my vision," @kerryjonez said in the video.

The home, which is still under renovation, left many people in Mzansi talking, with some viewers admitting they wouldn’t have had the courage to demolish a whole apartment. Online users flooded the comments section with praise for the bold decision to renovate from scratch.

The couple is continuing to document their journey into creating a sleek, modern interior complete with neutral tones, ambient lighting, and custom finishes that bring warmth and luxury into every corner.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the home transformation

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the couple's renovation journey, saying:

Mikayla Papageorgiou said:

"This is too cute!"

Jivika Singh wrote:

"So exciting!"

Robs shared:

"I remember you talking to me about this and him and seeing you achieve all of this is amazing. I’m so proud of you Ker."

Chkcnsoodledoup expressed:

"Yoh, you guys have serious money. Can't wait to see how this journey unfolds."

Fatso Mon commented:

"Omg I love home renovations!"

Elaine Olivier stated:

"Love love this reno!!"

A couple in Cape Town used TikTok to document how they stripped their apartment down to renovate it from scratch. Image: @kerryjonez

Source: TikTok

