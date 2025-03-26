"Very Beautiful": Mzansi Woman's House Reno Transformation Impresses SA

A woman gave online users a glimpse into her property, which she purchased in such a bad state

In the video, she showed off how she renovated her home, and the clip gained massive traction

People were amazed by the transformation as they headed to the comments section, raving over the hun's living space

A woman who had undertaken a remarkable house renovation project impressed her viewers after she showcased how she transformed her rundown property into a stunning, modern home.

A lady flexed her rundown house, which she revamped in a TikTok video. Image: @pmsweli

Source: TikTok

House renovation on rundown property

The renovation, which was shared by the babe herself on TikTok under the handle @pmsweli, has garnered attention online, as it showcases the potential of even the most neglected properties, when given the right care and attention, can look beautiful.

@pmsweli began the project when she purchased the dilapidated house in a neighborhood which she did not disclose. The house was marred by years of neglect as the lady showed it off in a video. Despite its deteriorating state, @pmsweli saw the home's potential and set out to turn it into a dream space.

She went on to showcase the transformation, which quickly captured the imagination of onlookers.

The renovation involved extensive work, including updating the kitchen and bathrooms, installing new flooring, and repairing the roof. One of the most significant changes was the addition of modern lighting and open-plan living spaces, creating a more welcoming and spacious environment.

While the house had initially been an eyesore in the community, the finished project has become a shining example of what is possible with dedication and a clear vision. People online have expressed their admiration, with many commenting on the impressive changes that have revitalised the entire area.

The success of the renovation has sparked interest in similar projects, with more homeowners exploring the possibilities of renovating older, rundown properties. The footage clocked loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the woman's house renovation below:

Mzansi loves the lady's home

The online community reacted to the woman's house as they flooded the comments section, raving over the hun's major home upgrade.

Nikita wrote:

"I love this side of TikTok, the side where our people are winning."

NCAThobza suggested:

"For safety reasons, please put non-slip on the stairs. Your home is very beautiful."

User expressed:

"Hey, hun, congratulations since you got the flat on market place is the title deed with u sthandwa Ave beyizigebengu abantu base cornubia."

Prophetess N Muyezwa raved over the lady's achievement, saying:

"Women are wining hard in this life. Congratulations."

