A local hun had many social media users inspired after showing off the before and after renovations of her apartment

The post had social media users keen to know where she got some of her items, while others asked for the installer's contact numbers

Mzansi peeps did not hesitate to praise the young lady for turning the place into a gorgeous and modern space

A focused hun showed off her place before and after renovations. Image: @normvulapolobs

Getting into a newly renovated space gives a sense of purpose and signifies growth and maturity.

A babe felt some pride, taking to the TikTok app under her user handle @nomvulapolobs to share her home before and after renovations, which many social media users loved.

The home before and after the makeover

The clip shows a high-roof home with no ceiling, visible electric cables, and an unplastered wall before moving to a modern space with a glossy ceiling and beautifully painted walls. The hun also decorated her wall, adding a wooden touch around the wall-mounted television.

Watch the video below:

The home becomes an instant hit

Many social media users took to the comment section to praise the lady for a job well done. Some people drew inspiration from the designs they saw, while others asked @nomvulapolobs for her handyman's contact number.

User @Dintle PertuniaMofokeng asked:

"Did they re-do the electricity, or the ceiling covered it up?"

User @~MaNgunezi❤️asked:

"Hmmm, kwaze kwakuhle (it is so beautiful)❤️can I have his number🙏?"

User @kaMandondo_Cebisa Dludla commented:

"Small girls big dreams👏 well done oe kwaze kwakuhle🔥."

User @AneleSokhabase said:

"😍😍😍😍love it sis.. Please 🔌 me with his number."

User @oGcwabeh asked:

"How much ceiling board installation ya bhuti nezandla zakhe (the guy's fee)?"

User @Ousi Nandi inquired:

"This is so beautiful. Can I ask who did your TV background?"

