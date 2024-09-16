A South African woman saw the great potential of an abandoned house and felt the urge to breathe new life into it

The lady, Nomhle, shared the unpleasant state of her new home, but her enthusiasm for a makeover overshadowed Mzansi's concerns

Social media users urged Nomhle to cleanse the home before living in it as evil spirits could mess with her experience of living in the house

A South African lady looked at an abandoned house with hungry eyes as she planned to flip it into her luxurious dream home.

Nomhle shared the unpleasant footage of the home before attempting to redecorate it, and there needed to be more hope of turning it into a dream house.

SA excited by lady renovating abandoned house

Homes have become very expensive to buy in South Africa. Many black people are working hard to leave rural areas, villages, and townships to secure stunning homes in the city and suburbs.

A woman who accepted her economic state, Nomhle, spotted and looked at an abandoned home with new eyes. She became eager to turn it into her dream home and purchased it.

Nomhle shared the footage of the home and the rawness of its ageing. The home told a story of its age and the endurance of the different weather over the years by the deep cracks that peaked through the old paint.

The previous owners revealed their economic state with the interior as the walls were primarily naked and grey, the bathtub and toilet pot were turning brown, and the curtains had given up the purpose of holding on to the railing.

Nomhle started by buying building materials to support the old building's infrastructure and building a yard to secure her home. She also bought new aluminium windows and painted the house white. The lady added new doors and tiles to bring the home to life.

Nomhle shared her clip on TikTik with the cape:

"I am so proud of me. There's still a lot to do, but I am happy."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman buying abandoned house

Social media users were excited to see the results of a woman's abandoned home project:

@Asanda WoNgwayibanjwa🐅🏳️‍🌈♥ warned the lady:

"Make sure you cleanse that home, hun."

@Robyreen was spooked:

"Don’t know why I just got scared."

@❤️told the woman to secure her assets:

"Make sure you got papers, sisi, so they won't come back for it. Congratulations."

Mansion abandoned in 2015 by family involved in fraud

Briefly News also reported that a TikTok user took a tour of the abandoned houses in New Jersey, United States of America. The mansion that was abandoned in 2015 was stunning and had most of its furniture intact.

The online community reacted to the video, with South Africans saying the mansion would have had tenants by now.

