Vivi bought land for R300 and spent R160K for building materials and labour

Netizens were proud of the lady and shared sweet messages in the comments

A new Mzansi homeowner shared her home project on TikTok.

A Mzansi woman inspired SA with her home project. Image: @vivi_bosh

Source: TikTok

The ambitious lady had been inspired by a beautiful home online and decided to use that particular architectural style.

Woman buys land for R300 and builds dream home from scratch

Living your dream can be the most satisfying experience ever. A woman on TikTok had been flirting with her dream house for a while before taking action.

Vivi had made a promise to herself, and she saved a screenshot of her dream design on her phone. The ambitious lady started her home project in April 2023 and moved in May 2024.

Vivi bought land in her village of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati in the North West for only R300 at the tribal office. She must also pay R300 a year as the chief owns the land.

Vivi spent around R160K on her entire project, paying her builders R28K and R132K for the building materials. The lady saved R60K but then applied for a R100K loan.

She shared the excitement of her new home on TikTok and explained:

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman’s dream home project

The lady inspired many netizens who dream of one-day becoming homeowners. They shared their lovely thoughts in the comments:

@Mfazi_Wephepha🇿🇦 felt motivated:

"The kind of pressure I need, congratulations dear stranger."

@Creative Cosmic Chaos 🌓 felt proud of the hardworking lady:

"Women are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to… I absolutely love it."

@mamane_Onti congratulated the lady:

"Oh sis this is beautiful, I hope you are proud of yourself."

@Molebogeng expressed herself:

"I have never been proud of a stranger the way I am proud of u babe, well done."

Source: Briefly News