A gent on TikTok showed off his village home transformation that he documented and shared on TikTok

The teacher, Bulelani, destroyed an old family hut in Bizana, Eastern Cape, and replaced it with a luxurious mansion

Netizens congratulated their fellow TikTokker for his good deed

A hardworking teacher shared a clip of his home improvement on TikTok.

An Easter Cape gent shared his journey of building his mansion from scratch. Image: @byulelani718

Source: TikTok

The gent, Bulelani replaced his old family hut with a beautiful mansion.

Mzansi gent turns old village hut into mansion in Eastern Cape

A Bizana, Eastern Cape teacher demolished his old family home to build a stunning mansion. The gent filmed the entire home project and shared it on TikTok for Mzansi to see.

Netizens were proud of the teacher’s hard work. The new home has a stylish architectural design that takes more than double the space of the old village hut.

The mansion has big windows and a modern accessory with lights contributing to the village. Bulelani captioned his clip:

"Then vs now."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the stunning transformation

Bulelani’s old home was small and almost falling apart. The gent had a great plan just before his home started crumbling down.

He dreamed of renovating his home and filmed the home project to share on the internet. Netizens were proud of the hardworking gent and commented:

@Zanele ♥️ felt proud:

"Well done and Congratulations stranger."

@minenhlemkhizekhu shared emotional words:

"Congratulations brother, I pray every day for the ability to renovate my home for the woman who raised me."

@Ms Ande could not hide her excitement:

"Sana! I have never been this proud of stranger."

@mlulekisongelwa shared a heartfelt message:

"Hi Bulelani you are a really man there are few you man like you bro keep up the good work."

Source: Briefly News