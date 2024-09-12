“This Is Beautiful”: SA Raves Over Hun’s Breathtaking Home Affairs Wedding

A lady showed peeps that you don't need to break the bank in order to get married, and she unveiled her Home Affairs wedding

The babe shared a video on TikTok of her big day, and she looked stunning along with her man

South Africans were in awe of the clip as they flooded the comments with heartwarming messages

A stunning young lady gave viewers a glimpse into her beautiful yet simple wedding at Home Affairs.

A lady showed off her breathtaking Home Affairs wedding in a TikTok video. Image: @kgopotsomsportable

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes Home Affairs wedding

TikTok user @kgopotsomsportable did not want to be overwhelmed by a big, luxurious wedding, which is known to be stressful for many.

The young hun and her bae chose a much simpler option: getting married at Home Affairs. Although it was something small, the hun made sure to slay on her big day. Her make-up looked stunning, and she rocked a short white dress with high heels and a blazer, leaving peeps breathless.

As for her man, he wore a printed blazer, white shirt, and black pants as they stood before the judge. The footage wowed many, clocking over 155k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

Mzansi reacts to the woman's post

The online community was divided over the lady's home affairs wedding as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts, saying:

Predikant was not having it:

"I am sorry, but this is selfish. Include families. Marriage is not only about two people; it involves two families. Do bring them into the picture through a dignified ceremony."

Ayandamajali gushed:

"My dream wedding."

Ayandamajali commented:

"My dream wedding."

Autumn wrote:

"This is beautiful congratulations sis."

Tassja09 wished them well:

"Congratulations, and may God continue to bless your unity."

Shibe Mogaila expressed:

"Well, this is very beautiful. May God richly bless the union, take marriage is more nicer if both become friends."

SA woman’s Home Affairs wedding goes viral on TikTok, ladies are inspired

Briefly News previously reported that many women think of a big luxurious wedding with the perfect location and all their friends and family in attendance.

The process has been known to be stressful and incredibly expensive. However, this young lady proved the contrary, opting for a much simpler chapter choice by taking a trip to home affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News