A woman decided to take matters into her own hands after dating her boyfriend for four months, buying a wedding dress and surprising him at his house

The bold move caused quite a stir in the neighbourhood, with people coming out to watch as she walked down the street

Social media users were divided over her approach, with some praising her for respecting her own time, while others questioned her approach

A young woman shared a video that sparked a debate online after she shared that she bought a bridal outfit to force her boyfriend into marriage. Images: @skye.berry

Source: TikTok

A woman has left social media stunned after she surprised her boyfriend with an impromptu wedding proposal, complete with a wedding dress and all the trimmings.

Content creator @skye.berry shared the viral video on the 6 of July with the caption:

"Let's surprise this man, I can't be moving with his pace", showing her entire journey from shopping to the big reveal.

The determined woman explained that after four months of dating, she felt her boyfriend wasn't taking things seriously enough and was moving too slowly for her liking. Fed up with waiting, she decided to take control of the situation by buying everything needed for a wedding and surprising him at his home.

In the video, she documents her shopping trip where she found everything she needed at a local shop. She tried on several wedding dresses before settling on the perfect one that made her feel like a proper young bride. Along with the dress, she bought a veil, bouquet, and tiara to complete her bridal look.

The woman was clearly serious about her intentions, stating that this wasn't a prank but a genuine attempt to move their relationship forward. She wanted her boyfriend to see her and immediately think "yes, she's the one" without overthinking the decision.

When she put on the complete bridal outfit and walked down the street towards her boyfriend's house, the entire neighbourhood came out to watch. People cheered and supported her as she made her way to his front door, creating quite the spectacle that drew him outside to see what all the noise was about.

Her boyfriend was visibly surprised when he saw her in the wedding dress. He brought her inside and asked her to change into tracksuit pants and a top, but she refused, insisting she was ready to get married. After being overwhelmed by the situation, he asked her to wait while he figured things out.

A woman went viral for her daring approach to marriage. Images: @skye.berry

Source: TikTok

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

The video went viral with over 37,000 reactions and 1,000 comments, sparking heated debates about modern relationships and marriage timelines. Some viewers supported her bold approach, while others questioned the wisdom of wanting to marry someone after only four months of dating.

Social media users had plenty to say about the unconventional proposal:

@S'nengcebo gushed:

"Gurrrl, he honestly should've asked on day 3 😭✋🏾"

"Melanin_Goddess wrote:

"4 months? Wow, that's a really long time 😌"

@Elated_Sunsets joked:

"Being bored in SA is a choice😭😭🤣"

@Kem cheered:

"You know what??? Hell yeah!!! A queen that respects her own time🤏🏽. Congratulations!🥂"

@Sthembiso Madlala commented:

"She said 'we've been dating for 4 months' 😭😭😩. Gents, the limit is 3 months."

@The mashego girl added:

"4 months; joo😹😹I think I should do this too, cuase' I also have 4 months with him."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News