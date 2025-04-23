South Africans were floored by a woman who filmed a random man cooking in her kitchen over the Easter weekend

The lady shooed the chap away, but he was busy making himself a lekker meal and refused to leave it on the stove

Social media users were dusted by the silly behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A South African TikTokker tried a new method to gain followers and traffic to her account.

Mzansi was floored by what one lady found in her kitchen. Image: @veronica_kombe

Source: TikTok

She filmed a skit with a friend who disguised himself as a nyaope boy who broke into her house.

Woman films man cooking in her house

A young South African content creator, Veronica Kombe, planned a funny skit with her friend who dressed up as a homeless/nyaope boy. The ‘homeless’ man ‘broke into her home’ and made himself comfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The chap did not bother to check if anyone was home and went straight to the pots to fix himself something to eat. While he was dreaming about his tasty treat and stirring his pots, the woman of the house felt the urge to check who had broken into his house.

Kombe let her camera lead the way and was startled when she found a ‘stranger’ in her house. The chap hesitated to leave and wanted to finish cooking his meal.

The video was incredibly hilarious as though it was pulled out of a classic Leon Schuster movie. Mzansi, however wondered about the legitimacy of the story.

Looking through Kombe’s TikTok account, one would spot the ‘homeless’ man in some of her videos where they shot a skit together. It’s safe to say that the pair are great comedic actors for making Mzansi chuckle.

The video went viral with the caption:

“Caught part 1: What we go through during the day.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by woman’s skit on TikTok

Social media users were dusted by the now-viral video and commented:

Mzansi was floored by a lady's skit. Image: @veronica_kombe

Source: TikTok

@_Kamo pointed out:

“People who died before TikTok are really missing out.”

@Hlolo shared what her mom would do in the situation:

“But South Africa. My mom wouldn’t allow us to chase him away, she would tell him to sit and wait for a plate. She thinks all strangers are Jesus.”

@Abstix77 was floored:

“Not 'Minister of Enjoyment' playing in the background.”

@HellenDeal decided:

“No, but he deserves a plate, he also had a part in the cooking.”

@Keneilwe ngwanaka commented:

“Is this staged? Because I would just faint.”

@Timz was floored by the staged act:

“He is still mixing while getting shouted at.”

3 More hilarious stories by Briefly News

A boss pranked his workers with a fake snake during a serious assignment and shared the video on TikTok for South Africans to enjoy a good laugh.

One mischievous lady pranked her roommate in her sleep by pouring lemon juice in her mouth. SA was floored by the goofy behaviour.

Two Mzansi gents scared off people coming back from groove at night by dressing up as ghosts using white sheets.

Source: Briefly News