“That Mini-Stroke”: Mzansi Floored by Silly Lady Pranking Roommate in Her Sleep
- A Mzansi lady made South Africans laugh uncontrollably on the internet after sharing her hilarious prank online
- The student targeted her sleeping roommate and thought of a funny way to entertain herself and her TikTok friends
- Social media users shared a good laugh after watching the now-viral video and expressed themselves in the comments
Being the first one to fall asleep during a sleepover with friends or siblings is a major red flag.
One ends up the biggest joke and target for silly yet hillbilly pranks that often times than not, upsets the receiver.
Mzansi floored by silly lady pranking roommate in her sleep
One Mzansi lady saw a great opportunity to make South Africa laugh after she spotted her roommate slacking. The poor roomie was incredibly tired as she was fast asleep in the afternoon with her headphones plugged into her ears.
The silly lady took a bottle of lemon juice and aimed for her friend’s opened mouth. The prank master poured a couple of droplets into the sleepy woman’s mouth.
It took a while before the roommate choked on the juice but her exhaustion kept her from crashing out and she switched positions to get even comfier in her bed. Even though the young hun did not give much of a dramatic reaction, the prank was still funny to watch.
Most viewers were amazed that the sourness of the lemon juice put her back to sleep as though nothing happened. The prankster loved every moment of the mischievous act and recorded it for her internet friends and posted it on TikTok with the caption:
“It’s never a dull month with her. She’s going to kill me for this.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to silly lady pranking roommate in viral TikTok
Social media users were floored by the mischievous act and commented:
@PeeKay🦁🇱🇸❤️ was floored by the roomies’ reaction:
“That mini-stroke.”
@𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕝𝕖𝕪 loved the hilarious video:
"I'm thinking of not buying groceries this month": SA excited by R1.5K mini portable washing machine
“That's so wrong, now do it again.”
@Sive Mdluli commented on the now-viral post:
“I think you resurrected her.”
@MaShongwe🥰 laughed at the roommate:
“You’re so wrong for this.”
@12.Castro asked Mzansi in the comments:
“How do people sleep with headphones in? What if there's an emergency at home?”
@thabisokunene275 wished for a new TikTok feature:
“Only if we could post screenshots.”
@umsihles was excited to try the prank out/
"I'm definitely doing this.”
@_.Rea._ promised the prank master:
“You will not see heaven.”
@spovathegang.2210 pointed out:
“She enjoyed it.”
@Langelihle Mthabela commented:
“A beautiful woman like her sleeping with her mouth open.”
@808Thee Happiness was mesmerised:
“She’s even beautiful with her mouth open.”
