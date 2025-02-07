A South African gent and famous TikTok prankster floored Mzansi with his scary demonic disguise

The chap was on a mission to scare strict African parents in public and offered his services to Mzansi youngsters

His recent video did not quite land as some social media users called him out for scaring an elder

African parents are known to be strict, rigid and conservative. Their children often complain about how uptight their parents are.

A young gent thought of a “genius” idea to teach the controlling guardians a taste of their medicine by scaring them with his demonic disguise.

SA divided by gent disguised as demonic creature to scare parents

A young gentleman, Ntokozo Mazibuko had enough of African parents wanting to be feared in the household. The chap studied the controlling behaviour of the guardians and thought of a way to get back at them.

Mszibuko created a scary and demonic-looking costume and disguised himself to frighten people on the streets. The young man’s main focus was to tackle African parents and spook them.

In a recent clip, the prankster managed to scare an older man who fell at the sight of the scary creature. The video had many South Africans floored but some people also pointed out the guy’s wrongdoings and did not condone the act.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacted to chap scaring strict African parents

Social media users shared their thoughts about the video in a thread of comments:

@Solly pointed out:

“It's funny but you must also remember that those old people suffer from high blood pressure, heart attack, sugar diabetes and many more.”

@Ntombezinhle Luyanda wrote:

“Do you do house calls? I need you to do my dad.”

@DD_OSAMA commented:

“That's wrong, to be honest, someone could die.

@Lebooo.r decided:

“This is not funny.”

@Mbalenhle Queen King shared:

“My mom would say, ‘Fire, fire, in the name of Jesus’.”

@Lutabo Mhlekwa confessed:

“At first it wasn’t funny, but now I can’t stop laughing.”

@Dee trolled:

“That’s so rude to do to an elderly, do it again later.”

@Ngelosi Ngobese 🖤 enquired:

“Can I book you for my strict dad, please?”

