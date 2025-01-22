“We Are Raised by the Same Mother”: SA Agrees With Gent Sharing Annoying Things Parents Do
- A gent opened up to South Africa about some of the things that set him off about living with his parents
- Many Mzansi people agreed with the points he made in the now-viral TikTok video that generated over 191K views in a few days
- Social media users created a conversation of 507 comments where youngsters shared their thoughts
A Mzansi gent validated many youngsters after sharing what African parents should stop doing.
The chap listed his folks' most common annoying things and offered a platform for others to express themselves.
SA agrees with gent sharing annoying things parents do
African parents are known to be conservative and rigid when it comes to how they parent and call order in their homes. The kids often grow up to resent them or live far away, depending on the severe nature of their home.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
One chap hopped on TikTok to share the most annoying things his mom does. He wished that she’d stop telling him what to do, especially when he planned on being a “good child” and doing all of his chores harmoniously:
"It got me 16.4 million views": Lady hooks TikTokkers with juicy storyline borrowed from Gilmore Girls
“Parents need to know that when I’m sleeping, they should not just call my name; they should just tell me what they want. They just keep yelling my name. I’ll wake up in the morning and plan to do all my chores but then get underwhelmed by how they are ordering me around.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi validates Zulu gent sharing things parents should stop doing
Social media users related to what the chap was saying and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@Limi!!🫠 pointed out:
“This shows that in SA, we were raised by the same mother.”
@Nokuthula_k shared:
“Parents are toxic, you know?”
@kaylamlungu commented:
“Parents are bullies; we are happier at res.”
@Rhully BaBe♥️🇿🇦 wrote:
“I once told my mom about the second issue, and she said from now on, I'm going to be my own mother.”
@nosi explained:
“When my brother and I are home alone, we make sure that the house is clean before she comes back from work, but she always finds something to complain about.”
"Those shoes need to pay rent": SA dusted by a Mzansi gent's gigantic church shoes in a viral TikTok video
@Ntombi Magoso decided:
“I love my parents, but I had to move out fast.”
3 More stories like this by Briefly News
- A gent shared an accurate video of what it is like to be raised by strict African parents in Mzansi and went viral
- South Africans were gagged by a young Mzansi lady taking chances by drinking in front of her parents
- Mzansi youngsters hopped on TikTok to share why they hate going home for Christmas, blames toxic parents
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za