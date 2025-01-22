A gent opened up to South Africa about some of the things that set him off about living with his parents

Many Mzansi people agreed with the points he made in the now-viral TikTok video that generated over 191K views in a few days

Social media users created a conversation of 507 comments where youngsters shared their thoughts

A Mzansi gent validated many youngsters after sharing what African parents should stop doing.

A gent got vulnerable with his TikTok followers. Image: @sibonelo_4k

Source: TikTok

The chap listed his folks' most common annoying things and offered a platform for others to express themselves.

SA agrees with gent sharing annoying things parents do

African parents are known to be conservative and rigid when it comes to how they parent and call order in their homes. The kids often grow up to resent them or live far away, depending on the severe nature of their home.

One chap hopped on TikTok to share the most annoying things his mom does. He wished that she’d stop telling him what to do, especially when he planned on being a “good child” and doing all of his chores harmoniously:

“Parents need to know that when I’m sleeping, they should not just call my name; they should just tell me what they want. They just keep yelling my name. I’ll wake up in the morning and plan to do all my chores but then get underwhelmed by how they are ordering me around.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi validates Zulu gent sharing things parents should stop doing

Mzansi shared their thoughts about toxic parents. Image: @sibonelo_4k

Source: TikTok

Social media users related to what the chap was saying and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Limi!!🫠 pointed out:

“This shows that in SA, we were raised by the same mother.”

@Nokuthula_k shared:

“Parents are toxic, you know?”

@kaylamlungu commented:

“Parents are bullies; we are happier at res.”

@Rhully BaBe♥️🇿🇦 wrote:

“I once told my mom about the second issue, and she said from now on, I'm going to be my own mother.”

@nosi explained:

“When my brother and I are home alone, we make sure that the house is clean before she comes back from work, but she always finds something to complain about.”

@Ntombi Magoso decided:

“I love my parents, but I had to move out fast.”

Source: Briefly News