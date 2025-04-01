South Africans were filled with anger after a four-year-old boy was a victim of an extremely brutal pit bull attack

The little boy was at a family friend's house when the incident happened and experienced intense damage to his ribs

The incident sparked a massive debate in South Africa, where people either called for a ban on the breed or defended it

South Africans were outraged over a pit bull brutally attacking a four-year-old. Image: VladimirCizmar/ 500 px

Source: Getty Images

A four-year-old boy was a victim of a brutal pit bull attack in Cape Town. The intense incident landed the child in the ICU, where he is fighting for his life. The attack took place when the boy, C'Jay Nel, went to a family member's house and had his ribs broken through the ordeal. Many people believe the child was attacked because of the natural nature of the dog breed to fight.

An angry nation

The incident sparked fury among South Africans, who were divided. Some called for a total ban on the dog breed, while some defended it. C'Jay Nel has been in the hospital for two weeks. A few years ago, the Tshwane SPCA shared a post about pit bulls, explaining the good and bad that come with owning one.

See the page below:

Let the opinions fly

South Africans were upset with the incident with many blaming pit bulls for their aggression. On the other hand, many people defended pit bulls.

South Africans were divided when it came to the pit bull attack. Image: Aaron Horowitz

Source: Getty Images

Read the comments below:

Lesedi Molopyane said:

"Pitbulls are some of the most loving dog breeds you can have and are very protective. The problem is that owners lack the know how to train the dog. The dog owner must be held to account."

Ignatious Vengai Gushungo asked:

"Why don't we ban these devils once? Or are we waiting for them to attack the president?"

Malume Grey mentioned:

"These animals must be sent back to the National parks where they belong before they finish off all of us. Just imagine being employed as a Dog Groomer for these animals."

Carina J Thiart commented:

"It's because they are the breed that must endure the most abuse. They are bred or being fought to death. And then they are kept on chains or in small enclosures. I also would have snapped if I were such a dog."

Tar Luz Mkheyi posted:

"And there are a lot of these dangerous dogs (pitbulls) here in Macassar. Some of them roam the streets 😭"

NubianIvory Gabakazi Ka Ngqosini shared:

"I am reporting all my neighbours who let these wild animals roam the streets. There are two on my street, I get mad every time they are let loose."

Bruce Dajuıce Dinyake said:

"The owner of the dog deserves jail time, we can't have people keeping such dogs."

