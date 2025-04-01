Some people had to run for their lives after an elephant began to charge towards them during a safari trip

The bakkie that the group was on sped off while two people were left behind to evade the intimidating animal

South Africans had a good chuckle at the incident, with many roasting how the folks were smart to get away in the manner that they did

A safari group had to run on foot after an elephant charged at their vehicle, making SA giggle. Images: Hello World, Luis Alvarez

South Africans watched in shock when an elephant began to charge towards a safari group, with two of them having to run on foot. The large animal wasn't quick enough, allowing the individuals on foot to evade it without much difficulty.

The great escape

Facebook user Phathisa Brezhnev KaNdebele shared the clip of the incident. It started with all the people sitting at the back of a bakkie until the elephant charged towards it. The bakkie then sped off, leaving behind the two who had to run away on foot. The elephant got somewhat close throughout the situation but missed the folk running due to their zigging and zagging.

See the clip below:

An account of randomness

The dude who posted the clip has a knack for the quirkier and wacky things in life. His account is filled with different videos of people performing the most out-of-the-box stuff. One clip shows a man in some army clothes and then another one shows a lady sitting behind a counter before something crazy happens.

The gent who posted the elephant charging loves to share videos of random acts. Image: RyanJLane

Many of the videos posted on the gent's account are meant to entertain people, but a lot of them only have a few hundred views. The elephant causing a stamped is the only one that has gone viral in the way it did. South Africans poked fun at the people running on foot.

Read the comments below:

Everjoy Masvingise said:

"She's good, how she turned shows that she knew the behaviour of the elephant. Sometimes it's not about speed."

Toms Joseph mentioned:

"You can't fall off in a situation like this."

Nkosi John commented:

"She thought she could run faster than the land cruiser."

Gilbert Wandi asked:

"Why do people risk and endanger their lives with wild animals?"

Jayko Thesits Thesits posted:

"The lady will be allergic to any game reserve for the better part of her life, she just bypassed heaven hehehehe."

Maseko Sanele said:

"Her knees were strong for her, many including myself would have failed."

Menzi Gunman Magadla mentioned:

"If this is her 180km/h, she must thank God she's still alive 😂"

