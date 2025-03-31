South Africans were amazed to see a curious young leopard jumping on a ranger’s Jeep during a safari tour

A photographer captured the intense moment between the man and the wild animal as the tourists froze at the back

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments and wondered about the game ranger’s underwear

A game ranger cruised in his Jeep during a safari trip and was confronted by a curious leopard.

A leopard jumped on a game ranger's Jeep during a trip into the wilderness. Image: @Brian Van Hansen

Source: Facebook

The wild animal marked its territory and looked into the man’s eyes while his tourists froze in the vehicle.

Game ranger confronted by leopard

Things got tense when a curious leopard jumped on a game ranger’s Jeep during a safari trip into the wilderness. The wildcat sniffed around and got closer to the driver, who tried his best to keep his composure and avoid wreaking fear.

While the ranger tried his best not to become the beast’s juicy meal, his tourists froze behind him, making sure not to divert the focus to the back of the vehicle. The chap remained calm and took out his mobile device to take pictures of the cat.

The tourists were also comfortable enough to document the moment by whipping out their cameras, following the tor guide's actions. The wild animal marked its territory by sitting on the vehicle's bonnet which prolonged the group’s adventurous ride.

The photographer shared their pictures, which trended after Brian Van Hansen shared them on Facebook with the caption:

“A game ranger was caught in a very tense moment when a curious leopard jumped on his Jeep and started to sniff around. He handled the situation by not making any eye contact till the leopard was satisfied that he wasn't being threatened.”

See the Facebook post below:

SA amazed by leopard sniffing man

Social media users were amazed by the unusual situation and wondered about the game ranger’s state of mind:

A curious wildcat jumped on a game ranger's Jeep during a tour. Image: @Brian Van Hansen

Source: Facebook

@Joanne Butcher commented:

“The game ranger knew exactly what to do, but he must have a great capacity for keeping calm. I congratulate him on his great sense. If only more people were like him! A great man.”

@Elena Chelysheva explained:

“I have been working in the national reserve in Kenya for 14 years and know how professional guides behave to avoid such dangerous situations. This young male learnt to climb cars, it's definitely not the first time, as you can see from his confidence. If such a powerful wild animal grows up with no fear of humans, sooner or later, someone will get hurt, and the leopard will be shot. It's always advised to keep a safe distance.”

@Francois van der Westhuizen joked:

“It probably took a while to clean the Jeep.”

@Catherine Gliksman wrote:

“I was with this ranger a week before this happened. And we saw this exact male Leopard. This ranger has huge experience of over 20 years and knows his job and this area very well. Never know what the leopard could have done if he started the car or made a sudden move. You can't comment unless u were in the situation as the ranger.”

@Tinus Van Jaarsveld asked:

“What was the state of his underwear afterwards?”

@Daniel D De Kock confessed:

“Stunning photos, but if it were me, the leopard would have died of my screaming.”

@Thandeka Courtney was unimpressed:

“So it has to look at my eyes and I don't have to look back so it knows I'm not a threat. What a bully!”

@Sanet Du Preez commented:

“I am afraid that this is actually really concerning. The guide should have immediately discouraged the young male leopard from jumping up. They are all trained on how to do that. Young cats are curious, and although this time it all worked out, next time it might not and the poor leopard will be killed as a result. I get that it happened quickly and unexpectedly, but he should have made a noise and moved the vehicle immediately when it happened. I’m very glad everyone stayed so calm.”

