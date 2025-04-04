South Africans were floored by one strict-looking wedding celebration after trending online

The bride, groom, and their guests were too serious for what was supposed to be a spectacular romance-themed event

Social media users could not help but point out the odd behaviour and made assumptions in the comments

A couple that had just tied the knot did not seem excited about the new chapter they were about to embark on.

The wedding looked forced, with everyone in attendance sharing the same gloomy mood, as though they were on a tight schedule.

Strict wedding trends on TikTok

South Africans could not help but notice the odd couple’s behaviour on their wedding day. The newlyweds and the rest of the wedding party showed off their stiff dance moves as they met with their guests after tying the knot.

The group danced their way into the reception as though they were being forced. With little to no excitement, the guests matched the wedding party’s energy and remained in low spirits.

Normally, newlyweds would be elated, and the crowd would roar with excitement as they welcomed them. Mzansi was both floored and concerned by the underwhelmed people present at the wedding.

Although the bride looked angelic with her beautiful makeup and gorgeous white ball gown, her energy was as low. The husband looked as though he was in a hurry, holding a squashed plastic bag in his hand as though he were only popping by at the last minute.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Importance of dancing at wedding

An article by Majesty Event Planners explains the significance of dancing at weddings. The writer explained that the dancing serves as a collective expression of joy and a way to honour the newlyweds’ commitment to each other. Dancing at weddings symbolises togetherness and the unity of the two families becoming one.

Mzansi floored by odd wedding behaviour

Social media users pointed out the unusual behaviour and commented:

@MaThenjie noticed the groom:

“He is dancing with all due respect.”

@Arriane hilariously said:

“This is what we call a serious relationship.”

@Gloria Nkosi pointed out:

“Everyone is not happy except the guy holding the flag.”

@RINAE Shonisani assumed the groom was in a hurry:

“The groom has another wedding in 30 minutes.”

@tinkerbeth8 asked:

“What’s the theme? No smiling?”

@Taka Luhle noticed:

“Bro is already tired of this marriage.”

@@Nkosi Zane 🇦🇪🇿🇦 wondered about the groom:

“Did he know that he was getting married?”

@user719654628346im@19 chuckled at the groom’s behaviour:

“The groom looks like a high school principal with the seriousness.”

