A woman on TikTok shared the heartbreaking news of her friends and family flaking on her wedding day

The bride and groom had placed a lovely entrance for their special only to show it off to five people

Social media users felt sorry for the newlyweds and suggested that they redo their wedding so that they could attend

Weddings are special events to enjoy with family and friends to spread the joy of love and happiness.

A couple had invited over 70 people only to open their wedding reception doors to five loyal guests.

SA consoles lady with five wedding guests

After sobbing about it, Kalima Marie shared how her family and friends betrayed her on her wedding day. The lady and her partner had invited 75 people to their wedding, but only five showed up.

The couple had planned a sweet entrance to show off to their wedding guests but were stunned to see the empty seats. Although they did not favour the unfortunate scene, the show had to go on.

Kalima explained in a now-viral post:

"This is our entrance to our masqeurade ball. The masqeurade ball that I have talked excessively about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to, but also spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to.

"Five people showed up! Like, are you kidding me? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. A, and no one is there. The invite said 1 p.m. my mom messaged me at 13:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2 o'clock to five people in a venue planned for 40.

"I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration, but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had no idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty.

"All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it? You bet we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, yes it did. It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person?

"What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man, my baby, and my family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful."

Lady betrayed by family and friends on wedding day

Social media users suggested the couple redo their marriage so that they could witness their beautiful love:

@keep_aiming_forward commented:

"Let's do it over. This time, invite me and the rest of us. We'll show up and out. I love you, beautiful, and congratulations!"

@Jacob Cowen said:

"Nah, redo this. We will all show up."

@Amber Williams felt bad for the newlyweds:

"I'm so sorry."

@ophelia 🦋commented:

"This hurts my heart for you."

@Estelle🌻advised the couple:

"Next time, if you have a party, have it in South Africa. I promise you the whole nation will be at your party!"

@Itzkk shared her story:

"Sis, I haven't spoken to 125 of the 150 people at my wedding in over three years. Those five people loved every ounce of watching you all unite as one! "

@Amanda Murray consoled the lady:

"Now you have 52k people to watch you enter! We're cheering you on and rooting for you!"

@Sweet water explained:

"In South Africa, this would never happen."

@Tasha Cooley shared a lovely message:

"Girl, redo. Make that gift registry, and let us spoil you! It takes a village, and I'd love nothing more than to buy you a nice congrats wedding gift! Hugs from one soon-to-be bride to another. I love you."

