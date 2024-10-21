A bride was unimpressed with her partner's lack of punctuality on their wedding day and decided to call things off

The villagers tried to calm the two down, but the woman could not bring herself to put up with the gent's red flags and threw her engagement ring in his face

Social media users were stunned by the sudden turn of events and shared their thoughts in the comments

A groom lost his potential wife after leaving her stranded in a car for over four hours on their wedding day. The woman decided that the lack of punctuality was a bold red flag.

A bride refused to marry a toxic man and called things off before the wedding. Image: @ololade_bb

Source: TikTok

The bride walked out and called off their wedding, but the entire village tried to stop her from making an irrational decision.

Bride and groom fight before wedding

During the honeymoon phase, couples usually ignore or do not realise each other's red flags until they are too deep into the relationship. Some people settle for infidelity or other toxic traits because they fear starting over with someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A bride waited for her groom in a car for four hours. After the long wait, she broke out of the vehicle and called their wedding off.

The villagers tried to stop her from making a big mistake, but the lady's mind was already made up. When the groom finally arrived, he, too, failed to convince her to stay and carry on with their wedding.

The woman refused to ignore the red flags that were clearly on fire at this point and broke things off.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to bride and groom fighting

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@thandiesoko was curious:

"My question is, will we still get served food?"

@sukcezzguy_✌(Success' Version) was disappointed by the scenery:

"The bride is supposed to be running by holding her gown and then crying in slow-motion."

@Tori☆Afri joked:

"The village has had enough gossip for a month now."

@Chisanga Mumba explained:

"It is better to walk away from a wedding than a divorce after building a life together on the red flags you already saw before you married."

@nthaby.m suggested:

"This one found out on her wedding day, but salute she is not staying for nonsense."

@lady_Sharon🦋🌻commented:

"Finally, single people have won one battle in 2024. I don't even want to know what really happened."

@fumani⚓️wished to experience the drama in real life:

"How I wish to be in that village right now, the gossip is endless."

Bride cancels wedding on D-day

Briefly News also reported that there was chaos and confusion on the road as a couple created a massive scene over their ruined wedding. The enraged bride called off the wedding after discovering her husband-to-be cheated on her a day before their holy matrimony.

Mixed reactions trailed videos of the couple's heated public exchange as many picked the bride's side.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News