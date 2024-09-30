A woman on TikTok broke down after forcing herself to stay with a man she fell out of love with

Katlego Phiri explained that the thought of starting a new relationship with someone else is what makes it hard for her to leave her partner

Social media users understood her situation and consoled her in the comments section

A young South African lady shared her sob story of being unable to leave her partner on TikTok.

A South African lady broke down after realising she was falling out of love with her boyfriend. Image: @katlegophiri11

Katlego Phiri broke down as she explained her fear of starting over if she were to break up with her current boyfriend.

SA lady breaks down after falling out of love with boyfriend

Falling in love is one of the best feelings humans can experience. The escapism sets one on a high as they get to know a stranger.

Unfortunately, the spark could die down, but nobody really prepares for that during the rosy days. A young South African lady filmed herself with puffy eyes to explain her sob story of not being able to leave her partner.

Katlego Phiri hinted that she had fallen out of love with her boyfriend, but she could not bring herself to leave him because she feared having to start afresh with someone else:

"Getting to know a new person is just so hard, guys. I just don't want to do it…I honestly just stay because I don't want to start afresh, but every day, I feel like I don't want to do this anymore."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman unable to leave dead relationship

Social media users sympathised with the lady and commented:

@Botshelo Maleka commented:

"Stay, my love, until you can't take it anymore. Trust me, you'll get there."

@Max Maponyane advised:

"Don't. Your time will come when you get the strength to leave. It's hard to leave, but staying kills a lot of you inside, emotionally, mentally, etc."

@Duduzile Shushu explained:

"It took me a year to leave. It took months of therapy and two years of being single to get back to being myself again. Sending you all the love."

@BRIANNE MCENTEE comforted the lady by sharing her story of letting go:

"I left after 18 years. It was hard at first, but now I'm at peace, single and enjoying my life."

@Kay ❤️ shared:

"A lot of people are in relationships because they're too scared of being alone. A better relationship awaits you."

@miss.chaka begged the woman to calm down:

"Please stop crying, mama."

@Thandi -We Love felt the lady's pain:

"The pain in your eyes, it takes me back there. Don't worry, you will leave best believe that."

