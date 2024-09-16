Once again, Mihlali Ndamase has made headlines on social media regarding her love life

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula reported on social media that Ndamase was caught up in a messy love triangle

The love triangle involved Mihlali, Sithelo Shozi and former SA twerker Faith Nketsi

Mihlali Ndamase's messy love triangle was disclosed online. Image: @mihlalii_n

The South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has made headlines once again.

Mihlali Ndamase caught up in a messy love triangle

Social media has been buzzing after news of Mihlali Ndamase's involvement in a messy love triangle involving Sithelo Shozi and Faith Nketsi.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently aired Ndamase's dirty laundry about a guy she has been involved with who is romantically linked to DJ Sithelo Shozi and former twerker Faith Nketsi.

Khawula recently revealed the messy love triangle on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"It turns out Sithelo Shozi and Jamescai Magura started dating in 2018, broke up, and recently rekindled their relationship. Upon breaking up with Sithelo Shozi in 2018, Jamescai Magura went on to date Faith Nketsi, bought her the Velar Range Rover, and took it back upon their breakup. At this point, Jamescai Magura was juggling Faith Nketsi and Mihlali Ndamase, leading to Jamescai Magura dumping Faith Nketsi to be with Mihlali Ndamase.

"Mihlali Ndamase and Jamescai Magura were initially hooked up by Babalwa Mneno, and shortly after, they all went to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the F1 competition. Mihlali Ndamase threatened to sue Jamescai Magura when their pictures together were first leaked, confirming their relationship. She had lied so long, convincing everyone that her lifestyle was only funded by her YouTube channel."

See the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali's messy love triangle

Shortly after Musa Khawula aired Mihlali's dirty laundry on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@InkunziUMthiya questioned:

"So these influencers are passed around by the same group off rich men."

@Iam_Mxolisi said:

"You see that pimp lady, I want to see her in jail. She has really messed up South African women."

@khanyieMcBird wrote:

"Talk about living kwi recycle bin. Kucoshwa khona."

@_Zukoh_ commented:

"Mihlali must be carrying so many spirits at this point."

@MarryMagdaLean mentioned:

"This dude has been passed around so many times."

@PrincessSkhu responded:

"Ai these girls are nasty man sies, is this even worth it?"

Mihlali compared to Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase was compared to Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa.

The YouTuber caused a buzz online with her recent breakup video dishing out Leeroy Sidambe's bedroom secrets. Many people online shared that Mihlali has entered the "biter-ex" stage just like Lebo Keswa.

