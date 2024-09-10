Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has been compared to Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa

This was after the YouTuber caused a buzz online with her recent breakup video dishing out Leeroy Sidambe's secrets

Many netizens on social media shared that Nadamase has entered the "biiter-ex" stage just like Lebo Keswa

Netizens continue to troll Mihlali Ndamase after her breakup video stunt. Image: @mhlalii_n, @sundayworld

The South African YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase continued to top X's trending list following her stunt.

Mihlali Ndamase compared to Letoya's ex-wife Lebo Keswa

Mihlali Ndamase set the internet on fire when she made damning allegations about her estranged ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe when she alleged that he is an after-nine.

Recently, after the breakup video she posted revealing SIdambe's secrets, many netizens trolled the YouTuber and even compared her behaviour with Letoya Makhene's ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa.

An online user @nolowblessing shared a meme of Keswa and alleged that Ndamase and Makhene's ex-wife are sailing on the same boat of being bitter exes as they continuously revealed their former partner's secrets.

She captioned her post:

"Mihlali has now entered this stage I’m afraid."

Netizens continue to troll Mihlali Ndamase

Many netizens on social media continued to troll Ndamase after the stunt she pulled, and some also agreed that she was acting just like a bitter ex. See some of the comments below:

@Phumza_A wrote:

"I hate what this relationship has done to Mihlali but she's a young woman, and she needs to learn her lessons, take the Ls, build and move on."

@BeeReloaded2 said:

"NDAs in relationships are becoming very necessary. No mention of my name or even any hints that could lead to any insinuations. Geee weeez!"

@666_HYFR responded:

"Every woman is like this after break up."

@InnoInkosazane responded:

"Yeah bitter ex kinda vibes."

@justNtombs commented:

"Lol this is the level of Gowish shame."

@philo_shazzy_m tweeted:

"The point of no return."

Lebo Keswa drops bombshells about Letoya Makhene

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the fight between Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene has gotten to another level. The couple, who made headlines when they parted ways a few weeks ago, is back at it again.

Yho, it's about to be another week of the back and forth between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene. The stars found themselves trending on social media after Lebo's posts about her ex-wife leaked.

