Mihlali Ndamase exposed her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe, alleging he is part of the LGBTQ+ community, during an Instagram live

Social media users blasted Mihlali, with many accusing her of seeking attention and showing bitter ex behaviour after their messy breakup

Fans also pointed out that her accusations could be seen as homophobic, questioning her motives for sharing them now

Shuu, Mihlali Ndamase set the internet on fire when she made damning allegations about her estranged ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe. The controversial socialite alleged that Sidambe is an after-nine.

Mihlali Ndamase exposes Leeroy Sidambe

Just when you thought the drama between Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe was over. The YouTuber alleged that her controversial ex-boyfriend is a member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Mihlali made the shocking allegations during a recent Instagram live. The star, who was addressing Sidambe's statement about her using substances that cannot be named, said people must also know about his dark secrets. A snippet of Mimi's video was re-posted on X by a user with the handle @S_Phola__. The post's caption read:

"Not Mihlali exposing Leeroy for being an After 9🤦"

Fans react to Mihlali's accusations

Social media users think Mihlali is chasing clout by exposing Leeroy Sidambe. Many said her action was giving bitter ex-vibes because she is only talking about the after nine allegations after their messy breakup

@JVCK89 said:

"Bitter ex vibes lol."

@DigitalPen101 wrote:

"Mihlali is lying, and even if she is telling the truth, it goes both ways, you may be taking substances, and he may be whatever you are saying, but you are homophobic or coming across that way."

@CFC_AFRIKA_ added:

"😂 😂 She is only seeing all this After 9 nonsense she is talking about now because Yol doesn't believe her shenanigans? 🤔"

@Davidhlo said:

"But what does that make her for knowingly dating and sleeping with an after 9? The joke is on her."

