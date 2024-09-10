Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase went on vacation in the Western Cape recently

According to celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, Mihlali Ndamase allegedly went with her new boyfriend

This revelation comes after the Leeroy Sidambe scandal, where Mihlali made allegations about his sexuality

Mihlali Ndamase's love life is under the spotlight once again. The YouTuber was allegedly on vacation with a new boo, and Mzansi is not surprised.

Mihlali Ndamase's new alleged boyfriend has been revealed. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Is this Mihlali's new boyfriend?

Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient Mihlali Ndamase recently went on vacation in Knysna, Western Cape. The star posted sizzling snaps of her by the poolside, showing off her toned body.

According to celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, Mihlali Ndamase went with her new boyfriend. Musa alleges that the boyfriend is a Konka club promoter named Lesiba.

"Mihlali Ndamase is on vacation with her new boyfriend Lesiba in Knysna. Lesiba is a promoter at Konka, Soweto, but oftentimes he lies and says he owns Konka."

See the photo of the alleged boyfriend.

Was Mihlali with the boo in Kynsa?

According to her Instagram profile, Mihlali was with her best friend, Bobby Blanco, and they posted a picture of their outing.

It is unclear if Mihlali's alleged boo tagged along with her and Bobby. This news of Mihlali's new romance comes after she accused Leeroy Sidambe of being bisexual.

South Africans react to Mihlali's new boo

Mzansi was not quite surprised by the news of Mihlali's new boyfriend.

@mo_sotho__ corrected:

"She was literally with Bobby the weekend after the grey video, you were in jail at the time. Stop lying."

@nokylicious said:

"It's okay at times to admit relationships are not for you. Make money and enjoy your life."

@mnm_meya argued:

"Hawu new bf while making noise about ex."

Mihlali compared to Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase was compared to Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa.

The YouTuber caused a buzz online with her recent breakup video dishing out Leeroy Sidambe's bedroom secrets. Many people online shared that Mihlali has entered the "biter-ex" stage just like Lebo Keswa.once again Once

Source: Briefly News