South African actress Winnie Ntshaba celebrated her 49th birthday recently, and she received warm wishes from fans

The House Of Zwide star spent her special day at the Khayelihle Children’s Home in Soweto

Winnie Ntshaba officially started her road to 50 years, and she was surrounded by family and friends

Award-winning actress Winnie Ntshaba was surrounded by family and friends when she celebrated her 49th birthday.

Winnie Ntshaba is officially in her last year of her 40s. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Winnie Ntshaba is 29 years old

South African actress Winnie Ntshaba turned 49 this week. The star had a momentous birthday recently, as she received warm wishes from her fans.

The House Of Zwide star spent her special day at the Khayelihle Children’s Home in Pimville Zone 4, Soweto.

Winnie Ntshaba has started her road to 50 years, and she was surrounded by family and friends.

"My birthday went like this at Khayelihle Children’s Home ….. my family and the entire @houseofzwide family came to celebrate with me. Then my son called me MamKhethiwe, Miss Faith. Thank you for the well wishes…. We really entered this chapter 49 with a beautiful bang! God bless each and everyone of you. I received the love and I appreciate it! The road to 50 begins."

Netizens celebrated the actress on her birthday

Mzansi gathered to wish Winnie a happy birthday, saying she looks good.

xolizondizamisa said:

"Did he really say mam Khethiwe!…what a lovely way to celebrate your birthday."

phindilegwala_official added:

"This is not Phenyo, I repeat, this is not Phenyo. What happened to my 4-year-old son with a small voice."

_lady.sam added:

"Bathong Lethabo, so cute and all drown up as for mum Khethiwe, ongu miss Faith."

khaya_dladla shared:

"It was amazing, and it made more sense than anything we have done…. Thank you."

_shesabarb added:

"Mam khetiwe. Miss Faith Zwide."

punky_yola said:

"What a beautiful birthday you had sharing it with others."

ncebst_khumalo laughed:

"Mam khethiwe."

wandablaqzuma stated:

"A beautiful day, thank you for having us."

bongekilendaba added:

"What a special birthday! You showed love whilst celebrating. God bless you."

Winnie Ntshaba is amped for Royalty Soapie Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Winnie Ntshaba expressed enthusiasm about the Royalty Soapie Awards, which will take place in August 2024.

The founder of the awards said that they will celebrate excellence in the soapie world and possibly give the winners money, along with the trophies, in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News